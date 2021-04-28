Wednesday Local Scores (April 29) And Thursday Schedule

Blue Mountain battles past Danville 8-4 in a Division IV baseball game on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Baseball

Littleton 17, Colebrook 3

Gorham 11, Groveton 1

Softball

White Mountains 11, Berlin 10

Colebrook at Littleton, canceled

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 6, Woodstock 4

Girls Tennis

Spaulding 4, North Country 0

Boys Tennis

North Country at Stowe, ppd. TBD

Track and Field

Hazen at Lyndon, 3:30

Lake Region at St. J, 3:30

College Softball

Game 1: Lyndon 8, Johnson 7

——

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Baseball

Berlin at White Mountains, 4

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Lyndon at Lamoille, 4:30

North Country at St. J, 4:30

Danville at Hazen, 4:30

Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30

West Rutland at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Softball

Lyndon at Lamoille, 4:30

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

North Country at St. J, 4:30

Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30

Boys Tennis

St. J at U-32, 3:30

Girls Tennis

U-32 at St. J

Girls Ultimate

Middlebury at St. J, 4

Boys Lacrosse

Green Mountain at St. J, 4

North Country vs. BFA-St. Albans, canceled

