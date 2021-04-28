Wednesday Local Scores (April 29) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
Baseball
Littleton 17, Colebrook 3
Gorham 11, Groveton 1
Softball
White Mountains 11, Berlin 10
Colebrook at Littleton, canceled
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 6, Woodstock 4
Girls Tennis
Spaulding 4, North Country 0
Boys Tennis
North Country at Stowe, ppd. TBD
Track and Field
Hazen at Lyndon, 3:30
Lake Region at St. J, 3:30
College Softball
Game 1: Lyndon 8, Johnson 7
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Baseball
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4
Lyndon at Lamoille, 4:30
North Country at St. J, 4:30
Danville at Hazen, 4:30
Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30
West Rutland at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Softball
Lyndon at Lamoille, 4:30
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
North Country at St. J, 4:30
Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30
Boys Tennis
St. J at U-32, 3:30
Girls Tennis
U-32 at St. J
Girls Ultimate
Middlebury at St. J, 4
Boys Lacrosse
Green Mountain at St. J, 4
North Country vs. BFA-St. Albans, canceled
