Wednesday Local Scores (April 6) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6 Boys TennisMoultonborough 5, Littleton 4Profile 9, Monadnock 0Men's Baseball More from this section +7 St. Johnsbury Academy's Lizzy Jones: The Record's 2022 Gymnast Of The Year Tuesday Local Scores (April 5) And Wednesday Schedule +23 Tuesday Roundup: Hornets Set Down Norwich In Home Opener Plymouth 7, Lyndon 2——THURSDAY, APRIL 7Girls TennisLittleton at Kearsarge, 4Track & FieldLyndon at South Burlington, 3:15 