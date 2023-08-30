Wednesday Local Scores (Aug. 30) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30 GolfAt Concord ChristianWhite Mountains 66, Concord Christian 43, Belmont 37, Monadnock 36Medalist: Robert Breault, WM 18.Woodsville at Littleton, 3:30——THURSDAY, AUG. 31FootballHartford at SJA, 6Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Belmont, 4 Colebrook at Littleton, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4Lisbon at Groveton, 4Girls SoccerBelmont at White Mountains, 4Colebrook at Littleton, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4Lisbon at Groveton, 4Field HockeyHopkinton at White Mountains, 4Mascoma at Littleton, 4Cross CountryWhite Mountains at Gilford Early Bird Invitational, 4 