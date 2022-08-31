Wednesday Local Scores (Aug. 31) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Profile handles White Mountains 5-0 in a New Hampshire girls soccer match in Whitefield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31 Girls SoccerProfile 6, Pittsburg-Canaan 0Boys SoccerProfile 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Field HockeyLittleton 4, Franklin 0——THURSDAY, SEPT. 1Girls SoccerColebrook at Littleton, 4 Lisbon at Groveton, 4Boys SoccerColebrook at Littleton, 4Lisbon at Groveton, 4Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Hopkinton, 4N.H. GolfWhite Mountains at Hopkinton, 3:30Home meet at Littleton, 3:30Home meet at Woodsville, 4Boys Cross CountryWhite Mountains at Gilford, time TBD 