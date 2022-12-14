Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 14) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton rolls past visiting White Mountains 68-43 in a New Hampshire basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14 Boys BasketballRandolph at Hazen, 7Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30Girls BasketballNorth Country at U-32, 7Rivendell at Blue Mountain, 7Groveton 49, Pittsburg-Canaan 16Boys HockeyLyndon at St. J, ppd. Girls HockeyKingdom Blades at Woodstock, 6:40WrestlingSpaulding at St. J, 5:30——THURSDAY, DEC. 15Girls BasketballSpaulding at St. J, 6:30Lake Region at Rice, 7Oxbow at Hazen, 7Peoples at Danville, 7:30 