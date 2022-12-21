Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 21) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Colchester tops Lyndon 3-2 in a Vermont high school hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21 Boys BasketballLyndon 56, U-32 45North Country 57, Lake Region 17Williamstown at Danville, 7:30Littleton 69, Woodsville 59Profile 80, Colebrook 52Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30Girls BasketballVergennes at Hazen, 7Blue Mountain 64, Stowe 22Littleton 39, Woodsville 34Colebrook 37, Profile 19Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 5Boys HockeyNorthfield at St. J, 7:30Colchester 3, Lyndon 0Girls HockeyHartford 2, Kingdom Blades 0 WrestlingMMU at St. J, 5:30GymnasticsSt. J at Middlebury, 5——THURSDAY, DEC. 22Boys BasketballOxbow at Hazen, 7Moultonborough at Groveton 6:30Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30Girls BasketballRutland at St. J, 6:30MMU Tourney Championships: North Country vs. Burr and Burton, 7Enosburg at Lyndon, 7South Burlington at Lake Region, 7Northfield at Danville, 7:30Moultonborough at Groveton, 5White Mountains at Newfound, 6Alpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Burke, 9Littleton, Profile at Bretton Woods Race, 10 More from this section +3 H.S. Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 21) And Thursday Schedule
