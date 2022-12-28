Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 28) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Danville falls to visiting White River Valley 65-60 in a Vermont high school basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28 Boys BasketballNorth Country 74, Lyndon 32Harwood 78, Lake Region 40Hazen 88, Enosburg 64White River Valley 65, Danville 60Groveton 55, Colebrook 38Boys HockeyCVU 3, St. J 1Lyndon at Spaulding, 7Girls HockeyKingdom Blades 1, CVU/MMU 0WrestlingSt. J at Middlebury Tournament, All DayNordic Skiing Lyndon at Sleepy Hollow, 11Indoor TrackSt. J at UVM, 4——THURSDAY, DEC. 29Boys BasketballBlue Mountain at Woodsville, 7Girls BasketballU-32 at Lyndon, 6:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 6:30Lake Region at Spaulding, 7Danville at Williamstown, 7Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7GymnasticsMontpelier at St. J, All DayIndoor TrackAt St. Johnsbury, 10 More from this section +36 PHOTOS: St. J Hoop Denies Rutland +5 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Swat Rutland in D-I Semis Rematch +2 H.S. Tags Basketball Johnsbury Sport Highway School Hockey Score Report St. Albans Lake Region 