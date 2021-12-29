Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 29) And Thurday Schedule
Lyndon knocks off visiting North Country 43-18 in a Division II girls hoops clash at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY DEC. 29

Boys Hoops

Champlain Valley at St. J, 6:30

Hazen at Enosburg, 7

Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. to Jan. 10

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at Spaulding, 5:15

St. J at U-32, ppd. TBD

Girls Hockey

Missisquoi at Kingdom Blades, 6

Gymnastics

St. J at Montpelier, 1

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J

Wrestling

St. J at Middlebury Quad Dual, 12:30

——

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Girls Hoops

Lyndon at U-32, 7

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30

Spaulding at Lake Region, 7

Williamstown at Danville, 7:30

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7

Boys Hoops

Danville at Winooski, 7:30

North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 7

Indoor Track

Meet No. 3 at UVM, 8:45 a.m.

