Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 29) And Thurday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY DEC. 29
Boys Hoops
Champlain Valley at St. J, 6:30
Hazen at Enosburg, 7
Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. to Jan. 10
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at Spaulding, 5:15
St. J at U-32, ppd. TBD
Girls Hockey
Missisquoi at Kingdom Blades, 6
Gymnastics
St. J at Montpelier, 1
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J
Wrestling
St. J at Middlebury Quad Dual, 12:30
——
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Girls Hoops
Lyndon at U-32, 7
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30
Spaulding at Lake Region, 7
Williamstown at Danville, 7:30
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7
Boys Hoops
Danville at Winooski, 7:30
North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 7
Indoor Track
Meet No. 3 at UVM, 8:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.