Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 9) And Upcoming Schedule
Visiting Eastern Nazarene topples NVU-Lyndon 87-58 in a Division III men's basketball game at Stannard Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

Wrestling

Campbell at White Mountains, canceled

Men’s Hoops

Norwich 97, Lyndon 77

——

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

No games scheduled

——

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Girls Hoops

St. J at Spaulding, 6:30

Enosburg at Hazen, 7

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 7

Gorham at Littleton, 5

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 5

Profile at Franklin, 4:30

Boys Hoops

Lake Region at North Country, 6:30

Winnisquam at White Mountains, 6:30

Gorham at Littleton, 6:30

Woodsville at Pittsburg, 6:30

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 6:30

Profile at Franklin, 6

