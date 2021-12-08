Wednesday Local Scores (Dec. 9) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
Wrestling
Campbell at White Mountains, canceled
Men’s Hoops
Norwich 97, Lyndon 77
——
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
No games scheduled
——
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Girls Hoops
St. J at Spaulding, 6:30
Enosburg at Hazen, 7
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 7
Gorham at Littleton, 5
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 5
Profile at Franklin, 4:30
Boys Hoops
Lake Region at North Country, 6:30
Winnisquam at White Mountains, 6:30
Gorham at Littleton, 6:30
Woodsville at Pittsburg, 6:30
Lin-Wood at Groveton, 6:30
Profile at Franklin, 6
