Wednesday Local Scores (Feb. 2) And Thursday Schedule
St. J's Aliza Wright. (Photo by Steve Legge)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Boys Hoops

Stowe at Danville, 7:30

Lake Region at Montpelier, 7:30

Spaulding at Hazen, 7:30

Richford at Blue Mountain, 7

Lyndon at Lamoille, 6:30

White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30

Girls Hoops

S. Burlington at St. J, 6:30

Berlin at White Mountains, 4:30

North Country at Vergennes, 6:30

Gymnastics

St. J at Milton, 6

Boys Hockey

Hartford at Lyndon, 6

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Champlain Valley, 6:20

Men’s Hoops

SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 5:30

Women’s Hoops

SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 7:30

——

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain at Hazen, 7

Lyndon at Spaulding, 7

Lamoille at Lake Region, 7

Danville at Stowe, 7:30

Profile at Moultonborough, 5

Boys Hoops

Profile at Moultonborough, 6:30

