Wednesday Local Scores (Feb. 2) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

Boys Hoops
Stowe at Danville, 7:30
Lake Region at Montpelier, 7:30
Spaulding at Hazen, 7:30
Richford at Blue Mountain, 7
Lyndon at Lamoille, 6:30
White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4:30

Girls Hoops
S. Burlington at St. J, 6:30
Berlin at White Mountains, 4:30
North Country at Vergennes, 6:30

Gymnastics
St. J at Milton, 6

Boys Hockey
Hartford at Lyndon, 6

Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Champlain Valley, 6:20

Men's Hoops
SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 5:30

Women's Hoops
SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, 7:30

——

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Girls Hoops
Blue Mountain at Hazen, 7
Lyndon at Spaulding, 7
Lamoille at Lake Region, 7
Danville at Stowe, 7:30
Profile at Moultonborough, 5

Boys Hoops
Profile at Moultonborough, 6:30 