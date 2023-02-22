Wednesday Local Scores (Feb. 22) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 22, 2023 Feb 22, 2023 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Kingdom Blades blank visiting Missisquoi 5-0 in a Vermont Division II girls hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Benaish) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22 VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-II First RoundNo. 1 North Country 61, No. 17 U-32 33D-III First RoundNo. 2 Hazen 81, No. 15 Winooski 19BOYS BASKETBALLNorth Country 56, Enosburg 41BOYS HOCKEYStowe 6, St. J 2Rutland 5, Lyndon 1GIRLS HOCKEYKingdom Blades 4, Rice 1ALPINE SKIINGN.H. Meet of Champions at Mittersill Ski Area at Cannon Mountain, 9:30Lyndon at Jay Peak, 9:30NORDIC SKIINGVt. State Classic Championship at Craftsbury, all day——THURSDAY, FEB. 23N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), 7No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7VT. BOYS BASKETBALLSt. J at Rice, 6:30Randolph at Hazen, 7Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7Lyndon at Lake Region, ppd. to Friday—— FRIDAY, FEB. 24VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-I QuarterfinalNo. 6 Mt. Mansfield (11-10) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (13-6), 7D-II QuarterfinalNo. 8 Lyndon (12-9) at No. 1 North Country (21-0), 7D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 8 Danville (10-11) at No. 1 West Rutland (20-0), 6N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 9 Portsmouth Christian (13-6) at No. 1 Groveton (17-2), 7No. 5 Newmarket (15-4) at No. 4 Littleton (15-4), 6No. 7 Sunapee (13-6) at No. 2 Colebrook (16-3), 6No. 14 Woodsville (10-9) at No. 6 Moultonborough (14-5), 7BOYS BASKETBALLLyndon at Lake Region, 7WRESTLINGVermont state championships at Vergennes, all day——SATURDAY, FEB. 25VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-II QuarterfinalNo. 5 Lake Region (14-7) at No. 4 Harwood (13-6), 2D-III QuarterfinalNo. 7 Oxbow (12-9) at No. 2 Hazen (19-1), 2D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 7 Williamstown (13-7) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3), 2VT. BOYS BASKETBALLRandolph at Lake Region, 4:30WRESTLINGVermont state championships at Vergennes, all day More from this section N.H. Girls Hoops Playoffs: Wagstaff Leads Woodsville Upset; Groveton, Colebrook, Littleton Secure Lopsided Wins Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 21) And Upcoming Schedule H.S. 