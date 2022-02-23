Wednesday Local Scores (Feb. 23) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Essex tops the Kingdom Blades in a Division I girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. It was senior night for six Blades seniors. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23 VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-III First RoundNo. 3 Lake Region 43, No. 14 Stowe 17D-IV First RoundNo. 3 Blue Mountain 51, No. 14 Twinfield 9BOYS HOCKEYSt. J at Hartford, 7Lyndon 4, Woodstock 4, OTGIRLS HOCKEYEssex 7, Kingdom Blades 0BOYS HOOPSWoodsville 73, Littleton 52North Country 73, Mt. Abraham 52——THURSDAY, FEB. 24N.H. GIRLS HOOPSD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Littleton (13-6) at No. 1 Concord Christian (17-0), 7No. 5 Groveton (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7No. 7 Colebrook (13-6) at No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (16-2), 7N.H. ALPINE SKIINGMeet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30NORDIC SKIINGVermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2VT. ALPINE SKIINGTeams at Burke Mountain (slalom), 9:30BOYS HOOPSRice at St. J, 6:30 More from this section +4 Vt. Sports HOF Inductee Tony Robitaille To Speak, Sign Book At Newport Library Monday H.S. Roundup: St. J Fends Off Coogs, Bucks Outlast Fairfax In 2OT St. J Prospectors Youth Wrestlers Compete In State Finals Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30Enosburg at North Country, 6:30Winooski at Danville, 7Hazen at Randolph, 7Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7GIRLS HOCKEYFuture Blades practice at Fenton Chester (for girls ages 3-13), 6:30——FRIDAY, FEB. 25VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-I QuarterfinalNo. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 7D-II QuarterfinalsNo. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 7No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 7D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7WRESTLINGVt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 4:30——SATURDAY, FEB. 26VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-III QuarterfinalNo. 6 Otter Valley (12-9) at No. 3 Lake Region (12-6), 2D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (16-4), 2Boys HoopsMissisquoi at North Country, 12:30WrestlingVt. 