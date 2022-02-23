Wednesday Local Scores (Feb. 23) And Upcoming Schedule
Visiting Essex tops the Kingdom Blades in a Division I girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. It was senior night for six Blades seniors. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III First Round

No. 3 Lake Region 43, No. 14 Stowe 17

D-IV First Round

No. 3 Blue Mountain 51, No. 14 Twinfield 9

BOYS HOCKEY

St. J at Hartford, 7

Lyndon 4, Woodstock 4, OT

GIRLS HOCKEY

Essex 7, Kingdom Blades 0

BOYS HOOPS

Woodsville 73, Littleton 52

North Country 73, Mt. Abraham 52

——

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 8 Littleton (13-6) at No. 1 Concord Christian (17-0), 7

No. 5 Groveton (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 7

No. 7 Colebrook (13-6) at No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (16-2), 7

N.H. ALPINE SKIING

Meet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30

NORDIC SKIING

Vermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2

VT. ALPINE SKIING

Teams at Burke Mountain (slalom), 9:30

BOYS HOOPS

Rice at St. J, 6:30

Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30

Enosburg at North Country, 6:30

Winooski at Danville, 7

Hazen at Randolph, 7

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7

GIRLS HOCKEY

Future Blades practice at Fenton Chester (for girls ages 3-13), 6:30

——

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 7

D-II Quarterfinals

No. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 7

No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 7

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7

WRESTLING

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 4:30

——

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Otter Valley (12-9) at No. 3 Lake Region (12-6), 2

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (16-4), 2

Boys Hoops

Missisquoi at North Country, 12:30

Wrestling

Vt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 9:45

