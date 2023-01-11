Wednesday Local Scores (Jan. 12) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 11, 2023 Jan 11, 2023 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Kingdom Blades blank visiting Missisquoi 5-0 in a Vermont Division II girls hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Benaish) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11 Boys BasketballNorth Country 49, Mt. Abraham 31Lake Region 54, U-32 50Thetford 47, Hazen 44Profile 77, Portsmouth Christian 37Girls BasketballSt. J 57, Brattleboro 22Danville at Twinfield, 7Profile 47, Portsmouth Christian 38Boys HockeyHartford 10, St. J 0Lyndon at Missisquoi, 7:30Girls HockeyWoodstock 5, Kingdom Blades 3Wrestling Mt. Abraham at St. J, 5:30Alpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Smuggs, 9Littleton, Profile at Sunapee, 10——TOP PERFORMERSProfile’s Makenna Price swept the giant slalom and slalom races, leading the Patriots to a team sweep at a high school meet at Mt. Sunapee.The St. J team of Sisu Lange and Charlie Krebs won the boys 6k varsity race in a time of 18:52 at the Lamoille Classic Sprint Relay competition.SJA’s Edwin Stephenson and Zack Alamuddin took second and third in a boys slalom at Smugglers’ Notch.Maddie Koehler scored 15 points and Evie Burger scored seven of her 13 in the fourth as Profile handed Portsmouth Christian just its second loss of the season, 47-38.——THURSDAY, JAN. 12Girls BasketballSt. J at Essex, 7North Country at Mt. Abraham, 7Lyndon at Randolph, 7Montpelier at Lake Region, 7 