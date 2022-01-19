Wednesday Local Scores (Jan. 19) And Thursday Schedule
Buy Now

Danville earns a 72-35 home win over Oxbow on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Photo by Mark Cote)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

Boys Hockey

Woodstock at St. J, 6

Lyndon at U-32, 4:30

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at BCHS, canceled

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Lake Region, 7

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Danville at Williamstown, 7

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7

Richford at Hazen, 7

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 5

Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30

Wrestling

White Mountains at Newport, 6

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Dussault property (classic), 2

——

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

Girls Hoops

St. J at Rice, 7

U-32 at Lyndon, 6:30

Boys Hoops

Danville at Craftsbury, 6:30

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.