Wednesday Local Scores (Jan. 19) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
Boys Hockey
Woodstock at St. J, 6
Lyndon at U-32, 4:30
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at BCHS, canceled
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Lake Region, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Danville at Williamstown, 7
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7
Richford at Hazen, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 5
Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30
Wrestling
White Mountains at Newport, 6
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Dussault property (classic), 2

THURSDAY, JAN. 20
Girls Hoops
St. J at Rice, 7
U-32 at Lyndon, 6:30
Boys Hoops
Danville at Craftsbury, 6:30
Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7 Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16.

Kayden Hoskins, Littleton Basketball
Dylan Willey, North Country Snowboarding
Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Indoor Track And Field
Caiyu Demaggio, Profile Alpine Skiing
James Cilwik, North Country Indoor Track And Field

Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16. 