Wednesday Local Scores (Jan. 27) And Thursday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at St. J, 6

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades at Essex, 6:15

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Montpelier, 7

Moultonborough at Woodsville, 6:30

Twinfield at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Thetford, 7

Profile at Lin-Wood, 6:30

White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30

Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Profile at Lin-Wood, 5

Moultonborough at Woodsville, 5

Wrestling

White Mountains at Plymouth, 6

Nordic Skiing

White Mountains at Gunstock, 2:20

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Castleton, 6

——

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

Boys Hoops

Gorham at Lisbon, 6:30

White Mountain at Inter-Lakes, 6

Girls Hoops

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6:30

Harwood at Lake Region, 7

Blue Mountain at Northfield, 7

BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Williamstown, 7

Gorham at Lisbon, 5

Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 5:45

Alpine Skiing

St. J at Bolton Valley (GS), 10

LI at Smuggler’s Notch, 9

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at North Country, 2:30 (skate sprint relay)

