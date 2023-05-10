Wednesday Local Scores (May 10) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 10, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 Unified BasketballFirst RoundNo. 9 Mt. Mansfield at No. 8 LI, 3:30BaseballWoodsville at Littleton, 4Lin-Wood at Profile, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Groveton at Gorham, 3SoftballWoodsville at Littleton, 4Lin-Wood at Profile, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Groveton at Gorham, 3Track & FieldHazen at Spaulding, 3:30Boys LacrosseSpaulding at SJA, 4:30Girls LacrosseLI at Woodstock, 4:30Boys Tennis Harwood at NCU, 3:30White Mountains at Profile, 4Girls TennisNCU at Harwood, 3:30Profile at White Mountains, 4Moultonborough at Littleton, 4——THURSDAY, MAY 11BaseballLI at Thetford, 4:30U-32 at NCU, 4:30Lake Region at Lamoille, 4:30Hazen at Spaulding, 4:30SoftballNCU at SJA, 4:30LI at Thetford, 4:30Lake Region at Lamoille, 4:30Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 4:30Boys TennisSJA at MMU, 3:30Littleton at Gilford, 4Girls TennisMMU at SJA, 3:30 