Wednesday Local Scores (May 11) And Thursday Schedule
Buy Now

North Country's Josie Chitambar competes in discus during a track and field meet at Ray Frey Track on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Baseball

St. J 12, Rutland 1

White Mountains 11, Winnisquam 1

Pittsburg-Canaan 9, Groveton 1

Groveton at Pittsburg (Game 2)

Littleton 6, Gorham 3

Lisbon at Colebrook, 4

Softball

White Mountains 19, Winnisquam 0

Groveton 8, Pittsburg-Canaan 4

Gorham 17, Littleton 2

Lisbon at Colebrook, 4

Boys Tennis

Plymouth 9, Littleton 0

Prospect Mountain 6, Profile 3

Trinity at White Mountains, 4

North Country at Harwood, 3:30

Girls Tennis

Harwood 6, North Country 1

White Mountains 5, Profile 4

Littleton at Moultonborough, 4

Track & Field

At St. J

Boys: St. J 123.17; 2. North Country 35.5; 3. Lamoille 17.33

Girls: St. J 77.5; North Country 73.5; Lamoille 25

Boys Lacrosse

Spaulding 10, St. J 5

Coed Ultimate

Champlain Valley at Lyndon, 5

——

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Baseball

Thetford at Lyndon, 4:30

Lamoille at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at U-32, 4:30

Richford at Danville, 4:30

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Spaulding at Hazen, 4:30

Softball

St. J at North Country, 4:30

Thetford at Lyndon, 4:30

Lamoille at Lake Region, 4:30

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Woodsville at Gorham, 4

Boys Tennis

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 3:30

Littleton at White Mountains (Colonel Town), 4

Girls Tennis

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 3:30

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.