Wednesday Local Scores (May 11) And Thursday Schedule
Michael Beniash
May 11, 2022
TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, MAY 11 BaseballSt. J 12, Rutland 1White Mountains 11, Winnisquam 1Pittsburg-Canaan 9, Groveton 1Groveton at Pittsburg (Game 2)Littleton 6, Gorham 3Lisbon at Colebrook, 4SoftballWhite Mountains 19, Winnisquam 0Groveton 8, Pittsburg-Canaan 4Gorham 17, Littleton 2Lisbon at Colebrook, 4Boys TennisPlymouth 9, Littleton 0Prospect Mountain 6, Profile 3Trinity at White Mountains, 4North Country at Harwood, 3:30Girls TennisHarwood 6, North Country 1White Mountains 5, Profile 4Littleton at Moultonborough, 4Track & FieldAt St. J More from this section Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 9) And Tuesday Schedule Woodsville Unveils “3-Sport Athletes” Several Hornet Softball Players Receive NAC Accolades Boys: St. J 123.17; 2. North Country 35.5; 3. Lamoille 17.33Girls: St. J 77.5; North Country 73.5; Lamoille 25Boys LacrosseSpaulding 10, St. J 5Coed UltimateChamplain Valley at Lyndon, 5——THURSDAY, MAY 12BaseballThetford at Lyndon, 4:30Lamoille at Lake Region, 4:30North Country at U-32, 4:30Richford at Danville, 4:30Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30Spaulding at Hazen, 4:30SoftballSt. J at North Country, 4:30Thetford at Lyndon, 4:30Lamoille at Lake Region, 4:30Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30Woodsville at Gorham, 4Boys TennisMt. Mansfield at St. J, 3:30Littleton at White Mountains (Colonel Town), 4Girls TennisSt. J at Mt. Mansfield, 3:30 