Wednesday Local Scores (May 12) And Thursday Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
Baseball
White Mountains 1, Lin-Wood 0
Lisbon 13, Moultonborough 1
Colebrook 5, Profile 3
Groveton at Gorham, 4
Softball
White Mountains at Lin-Wood, 4
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4
Boys Tennis
North Country 6, Harwood 0
Track and Field
At St. J
Boys: St. J 82.5, Mt. Mansfield 66.5
Girls: St. J 90, Mt. Mansfield 60
——
THURSDAY, MAY 13
Baseball
Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4
Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30
Montpelier at North Country, 4:30
Danville at Richford, 4:30
Lamoille at Lake Region, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Peoples, 4:30
Softball
Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30
North Country at Missisquoi, 4:30
Danville at Richford, 4:30
Lamoille at Lake Region, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Peoples, 4:30
Girls Tennis
St. J at Stowe, 3:30
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 4
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4
Profile at Littleton, 3:30
Boys Tennis
Stowe at St. J, 3:30
Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. J at Montpelier, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Hartford, 6:30
