Wednesday Local Scores (May 12) And Thursday Schedule
From left, St. Johnsbury's Evan Thornton-Sherman, Gabe Hatch, Braden Anthes and Patrick Keenan wait on the track after the 800 meters during a dual meet with visiting Mt. Mansfield at Ray Frey Track on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Thornton-Sherman, the race winner, and Hatch both cracked 2 minutes. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Baseball

White Mountains 1, Lin-Wood 0

Lisbon 13, Moultonborough 1

Colebrook 5, Profile 3

Groveton at Gorham, 4

Softball

White Mountains at Lin-Wood, 4

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Gorham at Groveton, 4

Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country 6, Harwood 0

Track and Field

At St. J

Boys: St. J 82.5, Mt. Mansfield 66.5

Girls: St. J 90, Mt. Mansfield 60

——

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Baseball

Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 4

Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30

Montpelier at North Country, 4:30

Danville at Richford, 4:30

Lamoille at Lake Region, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Peoples, 4:30

Softball

Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30

North Country at Missisquoi, 4:30

Danville at Richford, 4:30

Lamoille at Lake Region, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Peoples, 4:30

Girls Tennis

St. J at Stowe, 3:30

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 4

White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4

Profile at Littleton, 3:30

Boys Tennis

Stowe at St. J, 3:30

Inter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Montpelier, 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Hartford, 6:30

