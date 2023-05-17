Wednesday Local Scores (May 17) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon Institute's Aiden McKenzie faces off during a 18-1 loss to visiting Harwood in a boys lacrosse match on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 BaseballWhite Mountains 10, Kearsarge 0Littleton 13, Lisbon 0Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Colebrook at Gorham, 4SoftballColebrook 22, Gorham 0White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4Lisbon at Littleton, 4Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Boys LacrosseMontpelier 8, SJA 3Harwood 18, LI 1Boys TennisBurlington 7, SJA 0White Mountains at Littleton, 4Gilford at Profile, 4Girls TennisSJA at NCU, canceledMoultonborough at White Mountains, 4Littleton at Inter-Lakes, 4Boys Ultimate SJA 11, Burlington 5——THURSDAY, MAY 18BaseballSJA at Mount Mansfield, 4:30LI at Montpelier, 4:30NCU at Spaulding, 4:30Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30Harwood at Hazen, 4:30Gilford at White Mountains, 4Moultonborough at Profile, 4SoftballSJA at Mount Mansfield, 4:30LI at Spaulding, 4:30Colchester at NCU, 4Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30Gilford at White Mountains, 4Moultonborough at Profile, 4Track & FieldWoodsville at MA Meet, 4Profile at Moultonborough, TBABoys TennisBurlington at SJA, 3:30White Mountains at Plymouth, 4Girls TennisSJA at Burlington, 3:30 More from this section +2 Two NEK Storm Hoops Teams Seize State Titles Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 15) And Tuesday Schedule +23 PHOTOS: Viking Lacrosse Takes On Harwood Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 