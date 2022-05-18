Wednesday Local Scores (May 18) And Thursday Schedule
Buy Now

Danville third baseman Dillon Brigham looks on during a meeting with Blue Mountain in a Division IV baseball game on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Baseball

Champlain Valley 3, St. J 0

White Mountains 2, Inter-Lakes 1

North Country 22, Lamoille 6

Littleton at Profile, 4

Lisbon at Gorham, 4

Groveton at Woodsville, 4

Softball

St. J 6, Champlain Valley 0

Profile 14, Littleton 7

Woodsville 12, Groveton 0

White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30

Lisbon at Gorham, 4

Boys Lacrosse

Montpelier 10, St. J 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 16, Colchester 3

Boys Tennis

Littleton 5, Profile 4

White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4

Girls Tennis

Moultonborough at White Mountains, 4

Littleton at Inter-lakes, 4

Plymouth at Profile, 4

St. J at Champlain Valley, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Burlington, 4

Track & Field

Lyndon, Hazen at Spaulding, 3:15

——

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Baseball

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 4:30

Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30

Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30

Spaulding at North Country, 4:30

Danville at Twinfield, 4:30

Hazen at Harwood, 4:30

Softball

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 4:30

Spaulding at Lyndon, 4:30

Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at Colchester, 4:30

Danville at Twinfield, 4:30

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4

Boys Tennis

St. J at Burlington, 3:30

Girls Tennis

Burlington at St. J, 3:30

Track & Field

St. J at Essex freshman meet, all day

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.