Wednesday Local Scores (May 19) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Baseball
Lin-Wood 17, Profile 0
Lisbon at Groveton, canceled
Softball
Profile 17, Lin-Wood 5
Groveton 10, Lisbon 7
Colebrook 14, Littleton 2
Boys Tennis
Littleton 8, White Mountains 1
Track and Field
Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at Spaulding, 3:30
NVAC Freshmen and Sophomore Meet at Essex, 3:30
——
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Baseball
Burlington at St. J, 4:30
Lamoille at Lyndon, 4:30
Lake Region at Montpelier, 4:30
Hazen at Enosburg, 4
Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30
Softball
Burlington at St. J, 4:30
Lamoille at Lyndon, 4:30
Essex at North Country, 4:30
Twinfield at Danville, 4:30
Lake Region at Peoples, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Boys Tennis
North Country at U-32, 3:30
Girls Tennis
U-32 at North Country, 3:30
Boys Tennis
St. J at South Burlington, 3:30
Girls Tennis
South Burlington at St. J, 3:30
Girls Ultimate
Champlain Valley at St. J, 4
Track and Field
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.