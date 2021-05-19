Wednesday Local Scores (May 19) And Thursday Schedule
Groveton's Micki Grootenboer and Lisbon's Katie Clark stir the dust around third base in a close play during the Eagles' 10-7 victory on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

Baseball

Lin-Wood 17, Profile 0

Lisbon at Groveton, canceled

Softball

Profile 17, Lin-Wood 5

Groveton 10, Lisbon 7

Colebrook 14, Littleton 2

Boys Tennis

Littleton 8, White Mountains 1

Track and Field

Lyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at Spaulding, 3:30

NVAC Freshmen and Sophomore Meet at Essex, 3:30

——

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Baseball

Burlington at St. J, 4:30

Lamoille at Lyndon, 4:30

Lake Region at Montpelier, 4:30

Hazen at Enosburg, 4

Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30

Softball

Burlington at St. J, 4:30

Lamoille at Lyndon, 4:30

Essex at North Country, 4:30

Twinfield at Danville, 4:30

Lake Region at Peoples, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country at U-32, 3:30

Girls Tennis

U-32 at North Country, 3:30

Boys Tennis

St. J at South Burlington, 3:30

Girls Tennis

South Burlington at St. J, 3:30

Girls Ultimate

Champlain Valley at St. J, 4

Track and Field

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

