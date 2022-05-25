Wednesday Local Scores (May 25) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
N.H. Girls Tennis
D-III State Team Tournament
First Round
No. 7 White Mountains 8, No. 10 Conant 1
Baseball
Lake Region 7, Randolph 5
Littleton 6, Pittsburg-Canaan 2
Profile 1, Gorham 0
Lisbon 12, Lin-Wood 2
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Softball
Lake Region 28, Randolph 2
Profile 5, Gorham 4
Lin-Wood 7, Lisbon 2
Pittsburg-Canaan 20, Littleton 6
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Track & Field
At North Country
Boys Team Scores: Peoples 137, Lyndon 75, Lake Region 72, Craftsbury 60, Richford 57, Spaulding 47, North Country 46, Oxbow 40, Hazen 8, Enosburg 5, Rivendell 4.
Girls: Peoples 177, North Country 156, Lyndon 49, Lake Region 44, Craftsbury 41, Enosburg 36, Spaulding 15, Oxbow, 10, Hazen 10, Danville 9, Richford 1.
Boys Lacrosse
Hartford 14, St. J 2
Boys Tennis
St. J 6, South Burlington 1
Mt. Mansfield 5, North Country 2
Boys Ultimate
St. J 15, Middlebury 7
Girls Ultimate
St. J at South Burlington, 7
Girls Tennis
S. Burlington 6, St. J 1
North Country at Spaulding, 3:30
TOP PERFORMERS
Ella Stephenson knocked in the winning run in the top of the seventh and third baseman Kaia Knight handled two scorching drives for outs in Profile’s 5-4 win over Gorham.
Katlyn Zheng collected eight assists and a goal and Emily Kostruba added five goals as undefeated St. J Ultimate toppled second-ranked South Burlington for the second straight day, 15-8.
Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes claimed wins in shot put and discus at a multi-team track and field meet at North Country.
Cole Banks led the way with four goals and four assists as St. J Ultimate handled Middlebury 15-7.
North Country freshman Sabine Brueck won the 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump at a multi-team track and field meet on her home turf.
THURSDAY, MAY 26
Vt. Girls Tennis
Individual State Tournament
In Burlington, all day
Vt. Boys Tennis
Individual State Tournament
In Burlington, all day
N.H. Boys Tennis
D-III State Team Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Trinity (8-6) at No. 4 Profile (9-5), 2
No. 7 Littleton (7-7) at No. 2 Kearsarge (13-1), 4
Baseball
Essex at St. J, 4:30
Lyndon at Hazen, 4:30
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4:30
North Country at Montpelier, 4:30
Williamstown at Danville, 4:30
White Mountains at Bishop Brady, 4
Softball
Lyndon at Peoples, 4:30
Essex at St. J, 4:30
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 4:30
North Country at Burlington, 4:30
Williamstown at Danville, 4:30
White Mountains at Bishop Brady, 4
