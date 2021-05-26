Wednesday Local Scores (May 26) And Thursday Schedule
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

Track and Field

N.H. D-III Boys State Championship at Gilford, 4

Baseball

Littleton 10, Lisbon 4

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4

Softball

Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4

Lisbon at Littleton, 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at U-32, ppd. to Thursday

Boys Tennis

St. J 4, Essex 3

Girls Tennis

St. J 5, Essex 2

Montpelier at North Country, canceled

THURSDAY, MAY 27

N.H. Boys Tennis

D-III First Round

Littleton at Profile, 4

Vt. Tennis

Girls/Boys State Individual Championships in Burlington, 9

Baseball

Hartford at St. J, 4:30

Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30

North Country at Lamoille, 4:30

Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30

Richford at Danville, 4:30

Hazen at Spaulding, 4:30

Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Groveton at Littleton, 4

Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Softball

Hartford at St. J, 4:30

Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30

Richford at Danville, 4:30

Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Littleton at Groveton, 4

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Rice, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at U-32, 4:30

