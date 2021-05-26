Wednesday Local Scores (May 26) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
Track and Field
N.H. D-III Boys State Championship at Gilford, 4
Baseball
Littleton 10, Lisbon 4
Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 4
Softball
Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4
Lisbon at Littleton, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at U-32, ppd. to Thursday
Boys Tennis
St. J 4, Essex 3
Girls Tennis
St. J 5, Essex 2
Montpelier at North Country, canceled
——
THURSDAY, MAY 27
N.H. Boys Tennis
D-III First Round
Littleton at Profile, 4
Vt. Tennis
Girls/Boys State Individual Championships in Burlington, 9
Baseball
Hartford at St. J, 4:30
Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30
North Country at Lamoille, 4:30
Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30
Richford at Danville, 4:30
Hazen at Spaulding, 4:30
Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Groveton at Littleton, 4
Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Softball
Hartford at St. J, 4:30
Oxbow at Lake Region, 4:30
Richford at Danville, 4:30
Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Littleton at Groveton, 4
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Rice, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at U-32, 4:30
