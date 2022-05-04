Wednesday Local Scores (May 4) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon sinks Lake Region 13-1 in a baseball contest at McDonald Field on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 BaseballWoodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday at 5Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. TBDGorham at Lisbon, ppd. TBDLin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to ThursdayPittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, ppd. to ThursdaySoftballWoodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday at 5Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. TBDProfile at Moultonborough, ppd. to ThursdayGorham at Lisbon, ppd. TBDLin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to ThursdayPittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, ppd. to ThursdayTrack & FieldSt. J, LI, Hazen at North Country, ppd. to ThursdayBoys LacrosseStowe 7, Stowe 4Girls LacrosseSt. J at Hartford, ppd. to May 14Boys TennisProspect Mountain at Littleton, ppd. to ThursdayGirls TennisInter-Lakes at Profile, ppd. to May 13Boys UltimateRice at St. J, ppd. TBD——THURSDAY, MAY 5Baseball More from this section Wednesday Local Scores (May 4) And Thursday Schedule +6 Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Vikes Motor Past Ghosts; Gould’s Walk-Off Hit Lifts Cats Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Stowe Snaps St. J Win Streak Rice at St. J, 4:30Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30Hazen at Lake Region, 4:30North Country at Randolph, 4:30Danville at Peoples, 4:30Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30Woodsville at Littleton, 5Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45SoftballMissisquoi at St. J, 4:30LI at Oxbow, 4:30North Country at South Burlington, 4:30Danville at Peoples, 4:30Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30Woodsville at Littleton, 5Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45Profile at Moultonborough, 4Boys TennisSt. J at CVU, 4:30Kearsarge at White Mountains, 4Prospect Mountain at Littleton, 4Girls TennisCVU at St. J, 3:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30Girls UltimateMt. Mansfield at St. J, 4Track & FieldSt. J, Lyndon, Hazen at North Country, 3:30 Post a comment as 