Wednesday Local Scores (May 5) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 BaseballWoodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday at 5Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. TBDGorham at Lisbon, ppd. TBDLin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to ThursdayPittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, ppd. to ThursdaySoftballWoodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday at 5Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. TBDProfile at Moultonborough, ppd. to ThursdayGorham at Lisbon, ppd. TBDLin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to ThursdayPittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, ppd. to ThursdayTrack & FieldSt. J, LI, Hazen at North Country, ppd. to ThursdayBoys LacrosseStowe 7, Stowe 4Girls LacrosseSt. J at Hartford, ppd. to May 14Boys TennisProspect Mountain at Littleton, ppd. to ThursdayGirls TennisInter-Lakes at Profile, ppd. to May 13Boys UltimateRice at St. J, ppd. TBD——THURSDAY, MAY 5Baseball More from this section +2 St. J Cousins Take Down Turkeys Kingdom Gymnastics’ Palmer Advances To Eastern Championships +2 Local Product Kadienne Whitcomb Commits To Hornet Hoops Rice at St. J, 4:30Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30Hazen at Lake Region, 4:30North Country at Randolph, 4:30Danville at Peoples, 4:30Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30Woodsville at Littleton, 5Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45SoftballMissisquoi at St. J, 4:30LI at Oxbow, 4:30North Country at South Burlington, 4:30Danville at Peoples, 4:30Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30Woodsville at Littleton, 5Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45Profile at Moultonborough, 4Boys TennisSt. J at CVU, 4:30Kearsarge at White Mountains, 4Prospect Mountain at Littleton, 4Girls TennisCVU at St. J, 3:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30Girls UltimateMt. Mansfield at St. J, 4Track & FieldSt. J, Lyndon, Hazen at North Country, 3:30 