Wednesday Local Scores (May 5) And Thursday Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon sinks Lake Region 13-1 in a baseball contest at McDonald Field on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

Baseball

Woodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday at 5

Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

Gorham at Lisbon, ppd. TBD

Lin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to Thursday

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, ppd. to Thursday

Softball

Woodsville at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday at 5

Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

Profile at Moultonborough, ppd. to Thursday

Gorham at Lisbon, ppd. TBD

Lin-Wood at Groveton, ppd. to Thursday

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, ppd. to Thursday

Track & Field

St. J, LI, Hazen at North Country, ppd. to Thursday

Boys Lacrosse

Stowe 7, Stowe 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Hartford, ppd. to May 14

Boys Tennis

Prospect Mountain at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday

Girls Tennis

Inter-Lakes at Profile, ppd. to May 13

Boys Ultimate

Rice at St. J, ppd. TBD

——

THURSDAY, MAY 5

Baseball

Rice at St. J, 4:30

Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30

Hazen at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at Randolph, 4:30

Danville at Peoples, 4:30

Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Woodsville at Littleton, 5

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45

Softball

Missisquoi at St. J, 4:30

LI at Oxbow, 4:30

North Country at South Burlington, 4:30

Danville at Peoples, 4:30

Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Woodsville at Littleton, 5

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Lin-Wood at Groveton, 4:45

Profile at Moultonborough, 4

Boys Tennis

St. J at CVU, 4:30

Kearsarge at White Mountains, 4

Prospect Mountain at Littleton, 4

Girls Tennis

CVU at St. J, 3:30

North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30

Girls Ultimate

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 4

Track & Field

St. J, Lyndon, Hazen at North Country, 3:30

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.