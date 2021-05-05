Wednesday Local Scores (May 5) And Thursday Schedule

White Mountains' Brody LaBounty breaks for second during the Spartans' 10-0 win over rival Littleton on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Baseball

Berlin at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, ppd. TBD

Softball

Littleton at Berlin, ppd. to Thursday

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, ppd. TBD

——

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Baseball

Harwood at Lyndon, 4:30

Rice at St. J, 4:30

Lamoille at North Country, 4:30

Danville at Lake Region, 4:30

Hazen at Williamstwon, 4:30

Berlin at Littleton, 4

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4

Softball

Harwood at Lyndon, 4:30

Missisquoi at St. J, 4:30

North Country at CVU, 4:30

Danville at Lake Region, 4:30

Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4

Boys Tennis

CVU at St. J, 3:30

White Mountains at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

St. J at CVU, 4:30

Littleton at Berlin, 4

Profile at White Mountains, 4

Boys Ultimate

St. J at BFA-Fairfax

Girls Ultimate

Montpelier at St. J

