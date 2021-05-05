Wednesday Local Scores (May 5) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
Baseball
Berlin at Littleton, ppd. to Thursday
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, ppd. TBD
Softball
Littleton at Berlin, ppd. to Thursday
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, ppd. TBD
——
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Baseball
Harwood at Lyndon, 4:30
Rice at St. J, 4:30
Lamoille at North Country, 4:30
Danville at Lake Region, 4:30
Hazen at Williamstwon, 4:30
Berlin at Littleton, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4
Softball
Harwood at Lyndon, 4:30
Missisquoi at St. J, 4:30
North Country at CVU, 4:30
Danville at Lake Region, 4:30
Woodsville at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
Boys Tennis
CVU at St. J, 3:30
White Mountains at Profile, 4
Girls Tennis
St. J at CVU, 4:30
Littleton at Berlin, 4
Profile at White Mountains, 4
Boys Ultimate
St. J at BFA-Fairfax
Girls Ultimate
Montpelier at St. J
