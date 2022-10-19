Wednesday Local Scores (Oct. 19) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton and host Woodsville finish in a 1-1 draw in the rain in a battle of two of the top-three ranked teams in Division IV on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19 Girls SoccerLittleton 2, Lisbon 1Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Colebrook 2Gorham 3, Groveton 0Woodsville at Sunapee, 4Boys SoccerSt. J 1, Burlington 0North Country 1, Spaulding 0Harwood 12, Lyndon 0Thetford 1, Lake Region 0Peoples 1, Hazen 0Danville at Winooski, 4BFA-Fairfax 2, Blue Mountain 0Littleton 2, Lisbon 0Colebrook 4, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Gorham 7, Groveton 1Woodsville at Sunapee, 6Girls Volleyball St. J at Burlington, 6Lyndon 3, Montpelier 1Field HockeyU-32 4, St. J 0Montpelier 3, Lyndon 1Harwood 2, North Country 0Cross CountryWoodsville at Moultonborough, 4Women’s VolleyballLyndon at Elms, 7——THURSDAY, OCT. 20Girls SoccerLyndon at North Country, canceled (LI forfeit)Boys Cross CountryHome Meet at White Mountains, 4Girls VolleyballSouth Burlington at St. J, 6Field HockeyNorth Country at St. J, 4 More from this section Danville 5/6 Girls Reign At Haverhill Soccer Fest Caledonian-Record Power Rankings: Girls Soccer (Through Oct. 18) +42 Monday H.S. Monday H.S. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 10-16. You voted: Carter Bunnell, St. Johnsbury Football Jackson Horne, Woodsville Golf RJ Kittredge, Lyndon Football Eli Vasconcelos, Woodsville Soccer Carson Eames, St. Johnsbury XC
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. Oct. 10-16. 