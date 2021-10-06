Wednesday Local Scores (Oct. 6) And Thursday Schedule
The Lyndon Vikings top the Rodliff Raiders 50-40 in a fifth- and sixth-grade football game at Fairbanks Field on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Boys Soccer

S. Burlington 4, St. J 2

Stowe 5, Lyndon 0

Peoples 1, Lake Region 0

North Country 7, Lamoille 0

Lisbon 6, Groveton 3

Blue Mountain 7, Oxbow 0

Northfield/Williamstown at Hazen, 4

Girls Soccer

White Mountains 0, Trinity 0

Lisbon 2, Groveton 1

Field Hockey

St. J 7, Missisquoi 0

Spaulding 4, North Country 1

Milton at Lyndon, ppd. to Oct. 16

Boys Golf

Vermont D-I qualifier at Stowe

Girls Volleyball

Champlain Valley 3, St. J 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-14)

Coed XC

LI, Lake Region, Hazen at Craftsbury, 4

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon 2, Johnson 0

Women’s Volleyball

Johnson 3, Lyndon 0

——

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

Girls Golf

Vt. State Championship at Dorset Field Club

Boys Soccer

Woodsville at Littleton, 4

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Girls Soccer

Woodsville at Littleton, 4

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4

Field Hockey

Gilford at White Mountains, 4

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

