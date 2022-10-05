Wednesday Local Scores (Oct. 6) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 5, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Littleton topples Colebrook 5-1 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 Girls SoccerRandolph 9, Lyndon 1Littleton 1, Lin-Wood 0 (2OT)Boys SoccerSouth Burlington 2, St. J 1Littleton 4, Lin-Wood 2White Mountains at Winnisquam, ppd. TBDGirls VolleyballLyndon at Enosburg, 4:30Women's VolleyballJohnson at Lyndon, ppd.——THURSDAY, OCT. 6Girls SoccerNorth Country at Harwood, 4 Gorham at Profile, 4Colebrook at Moultonborough, 4Groveton at Lisbon, 4Boys SoccerStowe at Lyndon, 4North Country at Lamoille, 4Peoples at Lake Region, 4Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 4:30Gorham at Profile, 4Colebrook at Moultonborough, 4Groveton at Lisbon, 4Field HockeyWinnisquam at White Mountains, 4Boys GolfSt. J at Ralph Myhre CC (D-I Qualifier), all dayLyndon, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen at Neshobe (D-II Qualifier), TBDGirls GolfLyndon, Lake Region at Neshobe (D-II Qualifier), TBD 