Wednesday Local Scores/Postponements (May 3) And Thursday Schedule
May 3, 2023
TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 BaseballProfile at Lisbon, 4Groveton at Colebrook, 4White Mountains at Gilford, ppd. to May 19Woodsville at Moultonborough, ppd. to ThursdayLittleton at Gorham, ppd. to ThursdaySoftballLisbon at Profile, 4Groveton at Colebrook, 4Littleton at Gorham, ppd. to ThursdayWoodsville at Moultonborough, ppd. to ThursdayTrack & FieldSJA at CVU, 3Hazen, LI, Lake Region at U-32, 3:30Boys LacrosseStowe at SJA, 4:30Boys TennisMoultonborough at Profile, 4NCU at Middlebury, ppd. to May 19Littleton at Plymouth, ppd. to May 16Girls TennisProfile at Inter-Lakes, 4NCU at Middlebury, ppd. to May 19Littleton at White Mountains, ppd. to ThursdayBoys UltimateSJA at Rice, ppd. to MondayUnified BasketballLI at Oxbow, 3:30 ——THURSDAY, MAY 4BaseballRice at SJA, 4:30Oxbow at LI, 4:30Randolph at NCU, 4:30Lake Region at Hazen, 4:30Danville at Peoples, 4:30Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4Littleton at Gorham, 4SoftballSJA at Missisquoi, 4:30Oxbow at LI, 4South Burlington at NCU, 4:30Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 4:30Littleton at Woodsville, ppd. TBDWoodsville at Moultonborough, 4Littleton at Gorham, 4Boys TennisCVU at SJA, 3:30Gilford at Littleton, 4White Mountains at Plymouth, 4Girls TennisSJA at CVU, 4:30Littleton at White Mountains, 4Boys LacrosseLyndon at Hartford, 6Unified BasketballSouth Burlington at LI, 3:30 