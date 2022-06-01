Wednesday Local Scores/Postponements/Top Performers (June 1) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I First Round

No. 15 Harwood (2-5-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (13-0), ppd. to Thursday at 3

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III First Round

No. 10 White Mountains (12-6) at No. 7 Hopkinton (12-4), ppd. to Thursday at 4

D-IV First Round

No. 11 Profile 15, No. 6 Pittsburg-Canaan 2

No. 5 Groveton 11, No. 12 Lisbon 2

No. 10 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 7 Epping (10-6), ppd. to Thursday at 4

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

No. 9 Milton (5-6) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-4), ppd. to Thursday at 4:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Morgan Presby scattered five hits, Maddie Koehler went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Mya Brown was 3-for-3 including an RBI double and Ella Stephenson finished 2-for-4 with three RBI as No. 11 Profile ousted No. 6 Pittsburg-Canaan 15-2.

——

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-IV Championship

At Concord Memorial Field

No. 3 Littleton (15-1) vs. No. 1 Kearsarge (15-0), 3

VT. BASEBALL

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 6 Danville (6-8) at No. 3 Arlington (9-3), 4:30

VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

St. Johnsbury defeats Mt. Mansfield via forfeit; Hilltoppers advance to semifinals

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

No. 9 Milton (5-6) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-4), 4:30

VT. GIRLS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-9) at No. 1 Stowe (11-1), 3

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I First Round

No. 15 Harwood (2-5-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (13-0), 3

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III First Round

No. 10 White Mountains (12-6) at No. 7 Hopkinton (12-4), 4

D-IV First Round

No. 10 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 7 Epping (10-6), 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-IV First Round

No. 12 Farmington (7-9) at No. 5 Littleton (11-5), 4

No. 10 Epping (9-7) at No. 7 Woodsville (11-6), 4

No. 14 Lisbon (5-11) at No. 3 Sunapee (13-4), 4

No. 11 Pittsfield (9-9) at No. 6 Colebrook 11-5), 4

——

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

VT. TRACK AND FIELD

D-II state championship in Burlington, 2

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 10 Rice (6-7)-No. 7 South Burlington (9-5) winner vs. Harwood-St. Johnsbury winner, 3

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), 4:30

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (12-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (12-3), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 7 Northfield (5-7) at No. 2 Danville (10-2), 4:30

No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30

VT. BASEBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-11) at No. 4 Essex (11-5), 4:30

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

Milton-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0), 4

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

VT. TRACK AND FIELD

D-I state championship in Burlington, 9

D-III state championship in Windsor, 10

N.H. TRACK AND FIELD

N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School, time TBD

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 9 Milton (7-9)-No. 8 Springfield (7-9) winner at No. 1 Lyndon (16-0), 11

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lake Region (6-7) at No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (10-6), 4:30

VT. BASEBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 7 Springfield (12-5) at No. 2 Lyndon (14-3), 1

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 9 Williamstown (6-8)-No. 8 BFA-Fairfax (6-9) winner at No. 1 Hazen (13-2), 4

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Richford (2-11)-No. 8 Proctor (5-8) winner at No. 1 Blue Mountain (14-0), 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Quarterfinal

White Mountains-Hopkinton winner vs. No. 15 Somersworth (5-11)-No. 2 Campbell (14-2) winner, 4

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Sunapee (9-8)-No. 8 Pittsfield (9-7) winner at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 4

No. 5 Groveton (12-5) vs. No. 13 Gorham (6-11)-No. 4 Moultonborough (13-4) winner, 4

Colebrook-Epping winner at No. 2 Newmarket (16-0), 4

No. 11 Profile (9-8) at No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (12-2), 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 10 Fall Mountain (9-7)-No.7 Mascenic (13-4) winner at No. 2 White Mountains (16-2), 4

D-IV Quarterfinals

Farmington-Littleton winner vs. No. 13 Hinsdale (7-13)-No. 4 Newmarket (11-5) winner, 4

Epping-Woodsville winner at No. 2 Gorham (14-1), 4

Pittsfield-Colebrook winner vs. Lisbon-Sunapee winner, 4

