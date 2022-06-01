Wednesday Local Scores/Postponements/Top Performers (June 1) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I First Round
No. 15 Harwood (2-5-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (13-0), ppd. to Thursday at 3
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III First Round
No. 10 White Mountains (12-6) at No. 7 Hopkinton (12-4), ppd. to Thursday at 4
D-IV First Round
No. 11 Profile 15, No. 6 Pittsburg-Canaan 2
No. 5 Groveton 11, No. 12 Lisbon 2
No. 10 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 7 Epping (10-6), ppd. to Thursday at 4
VT. BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
No. 9 Milton (5-6) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-4), ppd. to Thursday at 4:30
TOP PERFORMERS
Morgan Presby scattered five hits, Maddie Koehler went 3-for-4 with two RBI, Mya Brown was 3-for-3 including an RBI double and Ella Stephenson finished 2-for-4 with three RBI as No. 11 Profile ousted No. 6 Pittsburg-Canaan 15-2.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-IV Championship
At Concord Memorial Field
No. 3 Littleton (15-1) vs. No. 1 Kearsarge (15-0), 3
VT. BASEBALL
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Danville (6-8) at No. 3 Arlington (9-3), 4:30
VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
St. Johnsbury defeats Mt. Mansfield via forfeit; Hilltoppers advance to semifinals
VT. BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
No. 9 Milton (5-6) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-4), 4:30
VT. GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (7-9) at No. 1 Stowe (11-1), 3
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I First Round
No. 15 Harwood (2-5-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (13-0), 3
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III First Round
No. 10 White Mountains (12-6) at No. 7 Hopkinton (12-4), 4
D-IV First Round
No. 10 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 7 Epping (10-6), 4
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV First Round
No. 12 Farmington (7-9) at No. 5 Littleton (11-5), 4
No. 10 Epping (9-7) at No. 7 Woodsville (11-6), 4
No. 14 Lisbon (5-11) at No. 3 Sunapee (13-4), 4
No. 11 Pittsfield (9-9) at No. 6 Colebrook 11-5), 4
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
VT. TRACK AND FIELD
D-II state championship in Burlington, 2
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 10 Rice (6-7)-No. 7 South Burlington (9-5) winner vs. Harwood-St. Johnsbury winner, 3
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 U-32 (9-7) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (11-3-1), 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (12-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (12-3), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 7 Northfield (5-7) at No. 2 Danville (10-2), 4:30
No. 6 Richford (9-6) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-11) at No. 4 Essex (11-5), 4:30
VT. BOYS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
Milton-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 1 South Burlington (10-0), 4
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
VT. TRACK AND FIELD
D-I state championship in Burlington, 9
D-III state championship in Windsor, 10
N.H. TRACK AND FIELD
N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School, time TBD
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 9 Milton (7-9)-No. 8 Springfield (7-9) winner at No. 1 Lyndon (16-0), 11
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lake Region (6-7) at No. 4 BFA-Fairfax (10-6), 4:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 Springfield (12-5) at No. 2 Lyndon (14-3), 1
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 9 Williamstown (6-8)-No. 8 BFA-Fairfax (6-9) winner at No. 1 Hazen (13-2), 4
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Richford (2-11)-No. 8 Proctor (5-8) winner at No. 1 Blue Mountain (14-0), 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Quarterfinal
White Mountains-Hopkinton winner vs. No. 15 Somersworth (5-11)-No. 2 Campbell (14-2) winner, 4
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Sunapee (9-8)-No. 8 Pittsfield (9-7) winner at No. 1 Woodsville (18-0), 4
No. 5 Groveton (12-5) vs. No. 13 Gorham (6-11)-No. 4 Moultonborough (13-4) winner, 4
Colebrook-Epping winner at No. 2 Newmarket (16-0), 4
No. 11 Profile (9-8) at No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (12-2), 4
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 10 Fall Mountain (9-7)-No.7 Mascenic (13-4) winner at No. 2 White Mountains (16-2), 4
D-IV Quarterfinals
Farmington-Littleton winner vs. No. 13 Hinsdale (7-13)-No. 4 Newmarket (11-5) winner, 4
Epping-Woodsville winner at No. 2 Gorham (14-1), 4
Pittsfield-Colebrook winner vs. Lisbon-Sunapee winner, 4
