Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 13) And Thursday Schedule Kevin Doyon Sep 13, 2023 TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13 Boys SoccerWhite Mountains at Newfound, ppd. to Sept. 18Littleton at Colebrook, 4Woodsville 10, Lin-Wood 0Girls SoccerStowe 2, North Country 1Lake Region 4, Peoples 0Burke Mountain Academy 3, Lyndon 2Richford 6, Danville 1Hazen 3, Blue Mountain 2Littleton at Colebrook, 4Woodsville 3, Lin-Wood 2Field HockeyLyndon 3, St. J 2, OTNorth Country 0, Harwood 0, OTMascoma Valley 3, White Mountains 0GolfSt. J Boys at Kwiniaska GC, 4Lake Region Home Match, 3:30Lyndon at North Country, 3:30Hazen Home Match, 3:30Cross Country Boys: St. J 15, Lyndon 50Girls: St. J 15, Lyndon 48Women’s TennisPlymouth State 9, VTSU-Lyndon 0Women’s SoccerVTSU-Randolph at VTSU-Lyndon, ppd. TBD——THURSDAY, SEPT. 14Boys SoccerNorth Country at Stowe, 4:30Peoples at Lake Region, 4:30U-32 at Hazen, 4:30Mascoma Valley at White Mountains, 4Gorham at Groveton, 4Girls SoccerSt. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30Gorham at Groveton, 4Field HockeySt. Thomas Aquinas at Littleton, 4Cross CountryLake Region at Danville, 4:30White Mountains at Belmont, 4VolleyballLyndon at Missisquoi, 6 