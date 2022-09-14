Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 14) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon and Essex compete during a volleyball match at Lyndon Institute on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 Girls SoccerSpaulding 3, North Country 2Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30Blue Mountain 5, Oxbow 1Littleton 2, Colebrook 1Lyndon at Montpelier, ppd. TBDLisbon at Woodsville, 4Boys SoccerLittleton 6, Colebrook 0Oxbow 1, Danville 0Craftsbury 2, Blue Mountain 1Lisbon at Woodsville, 4Lake Region 3, Lamoille 0White Mountains 3, Newfound 1Cross CountryLake Region at St. J, 4Field HockeyMascoma Valley at White Mountains, 4Boys GolfSt. J at Ralph Myhre CC, ppd. TBDLyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at St. J CC, 3:30Girls GolfLyndon, Lake Region at St. J CC, 3:30Co-Ed Golf More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 13) And Wednesday Schedule +59 Monday H.S. Roundup: Amadon, Hilltoppers Race Past Rangers Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 12) And Tuesday Schedule White Mountains at Conant, 4Littleton at Concord Christian, 3:30Woodsville at Monadnock, 4Men’s SoccerVTC at Lyndon, 4——THURSDAY, SEPT. 15Girls SoccerTwinfield at Danville, 4:30Gorham at Groveton, 4Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4Newfound at White Mountains, 4Boys SoccerBlue Mountain at Twinfield, 4:30White Mountains at Mascoma Valley, 4Gorham at Groveton, 4Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4Field HockeyMissisquoi at St. J, 4Lyndon at Milton, 5:15Spaulding at North Country, 5:15Littleton at White Mountains, 4:45Girls GolfNorth Country at Enosburg CC, 4Women’s VolleyballElms at Lyndon, 5:30 Recommended for you Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lyndon Soccer Sport Linguistics School Golf White Mountains Ralph Myhre Cc Lake Region Sept. Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 5-11 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-11. You voted: Gerardo Fernandez, St. Johnsbury Soccer Hayden Boivin, North Country Football Ashton Gould, Lyndon Football Wyatt Lawton, Profile Soccer Alejandro Orozco, St. Johnsbury Football Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Sept. 5-11 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 5-11. You voted: Molly Renaudette, Lyndon Soccer Hannah Amadon, St. Johnsbury Soccer Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain Soccer Paige Smith, Woodsville Soccer Star Poulin, North Country Soccer Vote View Results Back Latest News Beshears receive new COVID-19 booster at Capitol event AP News Summary at 6:48 p.m. EDT Armenia, Azerbaijan agree on cease-fire to end fighting 1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing Money approved for states to build car-charging network R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue Ex-town official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge 3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US 'It's crushing': California cleans up mudslide damage AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Álvarez, Golovkin not leaning on history in trilogy finale Deal struck in Spain to end strike by women's referees Potter's 1st Chelsea game ends in 1-1 draw against Salzburg Newest Cavs star Mitchell gets warm welcome in Cleveland Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money With Montgomery out, Pats need Harris, Stevenson to step up More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend Miami's blitz still a bad memory for Jackson, Ravens Freeland outduels Cease, Rockies blank White Sox 3-0 Mbappe, Messi, Neymar rescue PSG after Maccabi early shock Napoli overcomes missed penalties to beat Rangers 3-0 Champions League: Copenhagen and Sevilla draw, stay winless Allegri under pressure as Juventus loses 2-1 to Benfica Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began Haaland's spectacular goal earns City 2-1 win over Dortmund Real Madrid scores late to beat Leipzig and stay perfect NBA considered suspending Sarver for more than 1 year Javier leads Astros over Tigers 2-1 for 7-game season sweep Ramírez homers as Guardians beat Angels for 6th straight win Steelers RB Harris says he expects to play against Pats NASCAR's 2023 Cup schedule remains largely unchanged Castro homers as Pirates beat Reds 10-4 for 4-game sweep Chargers' Allen out vs. Chiefs because of hamstring injury Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena Burrow: Bengals need to start faster, communicate better NFL pleased with Guardian Cap summer results Herd Rising: Marshall basks in storybook win over Notre Dame Paul Pogba's brother in custody in alleged extortion case Study: 1-in-5 U.S. adults bet money on sports in past year Shakhtar winger Mudryk scores in 1-1 draw with Celtic Nashville Predators hire 1st female scout Ronda Engelhardt Oklahoma games versus SEC's Georgia, Tennessee postponed Leão stars as Milan beats Dinamo 3-1 in Champions League Purdue opponents finding it difficult to keep up with Jones Marseille crowd violence injury tally: 17 officers, two fans Mountain West Commissioner Thompson stepping down FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 2 Petrino comes full-circle as Missouri State visits Arkansas France rallies late, tops Italy to reach EuroBasket semis UEFA charges Frankfurt for fan's Nazi salute at Marseille Giants' Barkley, Bills' Diggs among best bets to score Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility Giants CB Aaron Robinson has appendix removed, out Sunday Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1 Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 14) And Thursday Schedule ACC coaches take different tacts on addressing penalties NFL's probe into Commanders, Dan Snyder still ongoing A'ja Wilson has Aces on brink of first WNBA championship Stewart back in broadcast booth for NHRA at Maple Grove Chargers show no fear against Chiefs in AFC West showdown Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator "These Chains Are Heavy" "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.