Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 15) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
Boys Soccer
Colebrook at Littleton, ppd. TBD
White Mountains at Belmont, ppd. TBD
Girls Soccer
Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBD
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, ppd. TBD
North Country at Spaulding, ppd. to Oct. 11
Colebrook at Littleton, ppd. TBD
Boys Golf
St. J at Rocky Ridge GC, 4
Lyndon at Enosburg, ppd. TBD
White Mountains at Moultonborough, ppd. TBD
Girls Golf
St. J at Enosburg CC, ppd. TBD
Coed Golf
LI at Enosburg, ppd. TBD
Lake Region at Mtn. View CC, ppd. TBD
Hazen at Northfield, ppd. TBD
White Mountains at Moultonborough, ppd. TBD
Woodsville at Inter-Lakes, ppd. TBD
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at Rivier, ppd. to Thursday
Women’s Tennis
Plymouth State at Lyndon, 4
——
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
Field Hockey
North Country at Missisquoi, 4
White Mountains at Mascoma, 4
Boys Volleyball
LI at Rice, 4:30
Boys Soccer
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4
Colebrook at Littleton, 4
Girls Soccer
Danville at Twinfield, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4:30
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4
Colebrook at Littleton, 4
Coed Golf
Newport Invitational, 9:30
Women’s Soccer
Lyndon at Rivier, 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.