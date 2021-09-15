Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 15) And Thursday Schedule
St. J's Will Fowler jets to the front at the start of a cross-country meet at St. Johnsbury Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

Boys Soccer

Colebrook at Littleton, ppd. TBD

White Mountains at Belmont, ppd. TBD

Girls Soccer

Lake Region at Randolph, ppd. TBD

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, ppd. TBD

North Country at Spaulding, ppd. to Oct. 11

Colebrook at Littleton, ppd. TBD

Boys Golf

St. J at Rocky Ridge GC, 4

Lyndon at Enosburg, ppd. TBD

White Mountains at Moultonborough, ppd. TBD

Girls Golf

St. J at Enosburg CC, ppd. TBD

Coed Golf

LI at Enosburg, ppd. TBD

Lake Region at Mtn. View CC, ppd. TBD

Hazen at Northfield, ppd. TBD

White Mountains at Moultonborough, ppd. TBD

Woodsville at Inter-Lakes, ppd. TBD

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at Rivier, ppd. to Thursday

Women’s Tennis

Plymouth State at Lyndon, 4

——

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Field Hockey

North Country at Missisquoi, 4

White Mountains at Mascoma, 4

Boys Volleyball

LI at Rice, 4:30

Boys Soccer

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Colebrook at Littleton, 4

Girls Soccer

Danville at Twinfield, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4:30

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Colebrook at Littleton, 4

Coed Golf

Newport Invitational, 9:30

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at Rivier, 7

