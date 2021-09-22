Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 22) And Thursday Schedule
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

Boys Soccer

St. J 4, BFA-Albans 1

North Country 1, Lyndon 0

Randolph 2, Lake Region 0

Hazen 3, Thetford 1

Littleton 2, Woodsville 0

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 4:30

Girls Soccer

Woodsville 3, Littleton 2

Field Hockey

St. J 2, Hartford 0

Spaulding 3, Lyndon 0

Girls Volleyball

Rice 3, Lyndon 0

St. J at Randolph, canceled

Girls Golf

NCU at Stowe, 3:30

Coed Golf

Hazen at Lamoille, 3:30

Women’s Soccer

Lyndon at Vt. Tech, ppd. TBD

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Freshman Alex Giroux’s goal on a feed from senior Austin Giroux in the 33rd minute was the difference as North Country pulled out a 1-0 road win at Lyndon.

Joelvy Perez scored early and assisted late as Littleton grabbed a key 2-0 win over Woodsville.

Leah Krull delivered two goals and an assist as Woodsville battled past Littleton 3-2.

——

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

Boys Soccer

White Mountains at Derryfield, 4

Lisbon at Pittsburg, 4

Girls Soccer

Lisbon at Pittsburg, 4

Boys Volleyball

Rice at Lyndon, 4:30

Boys Golf

St. J at Champlain CC, 4

Girls Golf

St. J at W. Bolton GC, 4

Coed Golf

White Mountains at Newport, 3:30

Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30

