Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 28) And Thursday Schedule

Sep 28, 2022

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 Girls SoccerColchester 2, St. J 1 (OT)BFA-Fairfax 6, Hazen 0Blue Mountain 7, Twinfield/Cabot 0Littleton 4, Lin-Wood 1Craftsbury at Danville, ppd. to Thursday at 4:30 (school field)Boys SoccerChamplain Valley 4, St. J 0Montpelier 6, North Country 1U-32 4, Lake Region 1Hazen 2, Randolph 1Littleton 4, Lin-Wood 1Northfield/Williamstown at Lyndon, 4Field HockeyWinnisquam at White Mountains, ppd. to Oct. 6Boys GolfAt Williston CC (NVAC)Medalist: Brendan Patterson, Rice 73Team: Rice 323, Champlain Valley 327, South Burlington 330At Stowe Country ClubMedalist: Isaiah Thomas, Stowe 36Team: Stowe 175, Lyndon 204, Lamoille 222Girls GolfSt. J at Cedar Knoll CC, 4Lyndon at Stowe, 3:30Girls VolleyballSouth Burlington at St. J, ppd. to Oct. 20Cross Country St. J at Montpelier, 4:30Women’s VolleyballCastleton 3, Lyndon 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-17)——TOP PERFORMERSCody Trudeau and Xavier Hill each scored, helping Hazen pick up a much needed 2-1 road victory in Randolph.Karli Blood had four goals and Jordan Alley had three as Blue Mountain kept on rolling for its sixth straight victory over Vermont teams with a 7-0 win against Twinfield/Cabot.St. J’s Will Eaton carded a 79 which tied him for fourth in the individual scoring at the NVAC league championship at Williston Country Club. Teammate Eli Rexford recorded a personal best 83.Julianne Bromley had a brace and Lauryn Corrigan had two assists as the Crusaders coasted past Lin-Wood 4-1.——THURSDAY, SEPT. 29Girls SoccerLyndon at Northfield/Williamstown, 4U-32 at North Country, 4:30Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Craftsbury at Danville, 4:30Boys SoccerWinooski at Blue Mountain, 4:30Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Field HockeySt. J at Lyndon, 4North Country at Missisquoi, 5:15Co-Ed GolfWhite Mountains at Moultonborough, 4Boys GolfLake Region, Hazen at CC of VT, 3:30Girls GolfLake Region at CC of VT, 3:30St. J at Alburg CCCross CountryProfile at Belmont, TBD More from this section Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 26) And Tuesday Schedule Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. 