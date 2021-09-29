Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 29) And Thursday Schedule
Buy Now

Visiting Lin-Wood tangles with Littleton in a Division IV soccer game at Remich Park on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Girls Soccer

Colchester 3, St. J 1

North Country 5, U-32 3

Northfield/Williamstown 8, Lyndon 1

Twinfield 3, Blue Mountain 2

BFA-Fairfax 8, Hazen 1

Littleton 10, Lin-Wood 0

Boys Soccer

Woodsville 15, Franklin 0

Littleton 4, Lin-Wood 3

Boys Golf

Lyndon at Hazen, 3:30

Girls Golf

St. J at Alburg GC, 4

Coed Golf

Lake Region at Enosburg CC, 3:30

Hazen home meet, 3:30

Girls Volleyball

St. J at S. Burlington, 6

Women’s Volleyball

Castleton 3, Lyndon 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-12)

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at Rivier, 7

——

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Girls Soccer

Littleton at White Mountains, 3:30

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at Burlington, 4:30

Coed Golf

Woodsville at White Mountains, 3:30

Moultonborough at Littleton, 3:30

Field Hockey

Missisquoi at North Country, 4

Littleton at Mascoma, 4

