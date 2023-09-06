Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 6) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury topples Burlington 3-0 in a Vermont high school volleyball game at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6 Boys SoccerSt. J at Montpelier, ppd. to Sept. 16Thetford at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBDLake Region at Missisquoi, ppd. TBDGirls SoccerLyndon at Danville, ppd. TBDGolfAt WoodsvilleWoodsville 84, White Mountains 71, Moultonborough 27, Littleton 24Lyndon at Stowe, ppd. TBDSt. J at Orleans CC, ppd. TBDNorth Country, Lake Region, Hazen at Ryder Brook CC, ppd. TBDCross CountryDanville, Lake Region, North Country at Lyndon, ppd. to ThursdayWomen’s Soccer Fisher 4, Lyndon 0——THURSDAY, SEPT. 7Girls SoccerDanville at Blue Mountain, 4:30Vergennes at Hazen, 4:30Field HockeySt. J at Hartford, 4Spaulding at Lyndon, 4Stowe at North Country, 4GolfWoodsville at Fall Mountain, 3:30VolleyballSt. J at Enosburg, 6Lyndon at Hartford, 6Cross CountryDanville, Lake Region, North Country at Lyndon. 4:30 More from this section Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 6) And Thursday Schedule Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 5) And Wednesday Schedule +24 Photos: St. J Spikes Burlington At AMG Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Linguistics Religion Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 28-Sept. 3 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3. You voted: Kaya Nkwen-Tamo, White Mountains Field Hockey Evie Burger, Profile Soccer Kate Vasconcelos, Woodsville Soccer Hailey Cavanaugh, Lisbon Soccer Avery Hansen, Lake Region Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Aug. 28-Sept. 3 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3. You voted: Aiden MacKenzie, Lyndon Football Cooper Wheeler, North Country Football Colby Heathe, Woodsville Golf Joelvy Perez, Littleton Soccer Kaden Brantley, Profile Soccer Vote View Results Back Latest News AP News Summary at 8:30 p.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:49 p.m. EDT The Burning Man party is over. Now a massive cleanup begins Felony convictions vacated for 4 former Navy officers in sprawling 'Fat Leonard' bribery scandal Texas AG Ken Paxton's affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies at impeachment trial Rep. Chris Stewart’s ex-staffer Celeste Maloy wins Utah special election primary to replace him West Virginia University faculty express symbolic no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic Refuge Celeste Maloy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Utah's 2nd Congressional District special primary election In 'brutal' US Open heat, Daniil Medvedev warns during his win that a player is 'gonna die' California courts may weigh affirmation of child's gender identity in custody cases Oregon man who was sentenced to death is free 2 years after murder conviction was reversed Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 1 SafeSport Center 'in potential crisis' according to panel's survey of Olympic system Sean Payton is out to fix the Broncos' offense. That starts with a Russell Wilson rebound Tigers pitcher Matt Manning hit on foot by 119.5 mph comebacker by Giancarlo Stanton Giants running back Saquon Barkley enters the season once again looking to prove his value A US Open match was delayed when a spectator got medical attention during the first game Pirates' 7th-inning rally lifts Pittsburgh over Brewers 5-4 49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdout D-backs plan to promote top prospect Jordan Lawlar for stretch run, source says Packers facing uncertain situation at receiver as Jordan Love begins his 1st season as starting QB Schwarber hits another impressive homer at Petco Park as the Phillies beat the Padres 5-1 Kirk Cousins is determined to maintain his durability as his future with the Vikings remains unclear Texans' Stroud undaunted by impending NFL debut on the road at Baltimore With last year's injuries behind him, Tua Tagovailoa is ready to help Dolphins take next step MLB places Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after arrest Diamondbacks overcome early 4-run deficit to beat Rockies 12-5 Seattle LB Jordyn Brooks set for opener less than 8 months after ACL surgery The Titans ready to see how revamped O-line works starting against Saints Jaguars head into Doug Pederson's 2nd season with 'so much confidence in that locker room' Marlins' postseason hopes take a hit as Alcantara and Soler land on injured list Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers and four other athletes plead guilty to lesser charge in gambling case Carlos Pérez and Kevin Smith homers power Athletics to a 5-2 win over Blue Jays John Hunter Nemechek to return to Cup Series next season in No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club Justin Fields gets chance to show he can be the passer the Bears need, starting against Packers Browns QB Deshaun Watson believes he's 'better than' 2020 version with Houston as opener nears No. 10 Notre Dame hoping to show defensive success is no fluke against Wolfpack Rays' pitcher Shane McClanahan frustrated but determined after second Tommy John surgery Odell Beckham Jr. says he feels like a rookie while preparing for first game since Super Bowl 56 West Virginia governor wants lawmakers to revisit law allowing high school athletic transfers Marko Mitrović hired as U.S. Olympic men's soccer coach MATCHDAY: Mbappé and France host Ireland in European Championship qualifying Saints reserve rookie QB Jake Haener suspended 6 games Gavin Williams and the Guardians cool off the Twins and avoid a three-game sweep with 2-1 win All signs point to Dobbs as QB when Cardinals travel to Washington for Week 1 Seiya Suzuki hits 3-run double as Cubs beat Giants 8-2 for 4th straight win Rams WR Cooper Kupp, QB Stetson Bennett to miss season opener with injuries Wednesday Local Scores (Sept. 6) And Thursday Schedule Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce questionable for opener vs Lions with knee injury Ex-teammates – but not always friends – Scherzer and Verlander to face each other for first time Naomi Osaka returns to the US Open for a discussion about mental health with Michael Phelps At US Open, a challenge to keep fans engaged, but how to respond when they disrupt the tennis European soccer clubs renew UEFA deal and will share in $4.7 billion revenue for competitions 'It's what I do.' Patriots' Bill Belichick engaged, optimistic entering his 49th season in NFL Bryant Gumbel's 'Real Sports,' HBO's longest-running show, will end after 29 seasons Pro Picks: Mahomes, Chiefs up for a tough task vs. Lions Colorado and Nebraska players are getting a history lesson on a contrived rivalry that became real Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he's on track to play in Sunday's opener against Cleveland Messi and Bonmati lead list of Ballon d’Or nominees, Ronaldo doesn't make cut Ravens' JK Dobbins, Dolphins' Tyreek Hill among best bets to score in Week 1 of NFL season Ji Hwan Bae's first career triple helps rally the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button STJBB State Champions 1:39 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 'Whale ballet': Video shows 3 humpbacks jump in unison, a birthday surprise for man and daughters 1:39 Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire Lyndon Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023 Charles Street Fire, Lyndon, May 8, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.