Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 12) And Thursday Schedule

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Baseball
White Mountains 15, Berlin 4
Littleton 12, Groveton 0
Colebrook 20, Lin-Wood 3
Profile 11, Lisbon 1
Softball
Berlin 25, White Mountains 2
Colebrook 19, Lin-Wood 8
Groveton 21, Littleton 15
Profile 17, Lisbon 9
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 26, Lamoille 2
Boys Tennis
Plymouth 9, Littleton 0
Kearsarge 8, Littleton 1
Girls Tennis
Littleton 9, Berlin 0
Prospect Mountain 5, White Mountains 4
Plymouth at Profile, 4
Unified Basketball
Oxbow vs. Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Women’s Lacrosse
Castleton 23, Lyndon 1
Men’s Tennis
Lyndon 9, Johnson 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sophia Shippee led St. Johnsbury with five goals and two assists while Ruby Rolfe and Maren Nitsche (two assists) each added hat tricks in a 26-2 lacrosse thumping of Lamoille.
Haley Rossitto did damage in both the circle and the batter’s box, producing 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work while also going 4-for-5 with five RBIs during Colebrook’s 19-8 handling of Lin-Wood. Shyanna Fuller (3-for-3, three walks), Niomie Nadeau (4-for-5) and Emma McKeage (3-for-5, walk) each added two RBIs in the win.
Winning pitcher Reece Cook teamed up with JP Perez for a combined no-hitter and Blake Fillion went 4-for-4 with four doubles, six RBIs and three runs in Littleton’s 12-0 win over visiting Groveton.
Coen Mullins went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored during Profile’s 11-1 season-opening victory in Lisbon.
