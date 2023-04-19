Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 19) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Mt. Anthony stops Lyndon 8-1 in the Vikings' regular-season softball opener on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 BaseballLittleton 12, Profile 2Groveton 19, Lisbon 5Missisquoi 2, North Country 0Colebrook 18, Moultonborough 0SoftballSt. J 16, Hartford 4Lisbon 26, Groveton 14Profile 28, Littleton 0Moultonborough 9, Colebrook 0Girls LacrosseSt. J 20, Milton 9Boys TennisWhite Mountains 5, Profile 4Littleton 5, Moultonborough 4Girls TennisWhite Mountains 6, Profile 3Berlin at Littleton, 4Boys UltimateMontpelier 15, St. J 2Unified BasketballOxbow 54, Lyndon 46Men’s BaseballLyndon 5, Norwich 4——TOP PERFORMERSEmerson Mitchell picked up her first varsity win in the circle and Kaia Anderson produced a three-hit, five-RBI day as St. Johnsbury toppled Hartford 16-4.Ross Kelly and Charlie Daine each had three RBIs while winning pitcher Reece Cook turned in a 2-for-3 day at the plate, adding two runs, two RBIs and two steals as Littleton pushed past Profile 12-2.Maren Nitsche pumped in six goals and three assists, Maggie Zschau scored five goals with an assist and Sophia Shippie had four goals and six assists in St. Johnsbury’s 20-9 victory in Milton. ——THURSDAY, APRIL 20BaseballSt. J at Hartford, 7Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30Enosburg at Lake Region, 4:30Danville at Northfield, ppd. TBDThetford at Blue Mountain, 4:30Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, ppd. to May 2SoftballLyndon at Oxbow, 4:30Enosburg at Lake Region, 4:30Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4:30Boys LacrosseBrattleboro at Lyndon, 4:30Girls LacrosseBrattleboro at Lyndon, 4:30Track & FieldLake Region, Lyndon, North Country at Freshman Meet at St. J, 4Profile at Laconia, TBABoys TennisSt. J at Rice, 3:30Plymouth at Littleton, 4Girls TennisRice at St. J, 3:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30Plymouth at White Mountains, 4Littleton at Profile, 4Girls UltimateBurlington at St. J, 4 