Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 26) And Thursday Schedule

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Baseball
Littleton 9, Colebrook 7
Woodsville 27, Lisbon 3
Softball
Lyndon 7, Rice 4
Woodsville 14, Lisbon 0 (5)
Littleton at Colebrook, ppd. TBD
Track & Field
Girls: North Country 157.5, St. J 148.5, MMU 104, BFA-St. Albans 72, Stanstead College 44
Boys: St. J 280.5, MMU 98, North Country 83.5, BFA-St. Albans 58, Stanstead College 5
Girls Lacrosse
Essex 14, St. J 8
Boys Lacrosse
BFA-Fairfax 15, Lyndon 9
Boys Tennis
St. J 7, Hartford 0
Girls Tennis
St. J 5, Hartford 2
Men’s Baseball
Fisher 9, Lyndon 5
Fisher 9, Lyndon 7
Women’s Softball
Middlebury 16, Lyndon 2
Middlebury 9, Lyndon 1
Men’s Lacrosse
MCLA 23, Lyndon 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sabine Brueck won three individual events (100m hurdles, high jump, long jump) to help the North Country girls to an overall team win and Andrew Bugbee won two of his own (400, long jump) to guide the St. J boys to victory at a five-team high school track and field meet.
Molly Smith (3-for-3, two RBIs) belted a home run and two doubles to lead Lyndon past Rice 7-4.
Mackenzie Griswold delivered a perfect game in the circle, recording 14 of her 15 outs via strikeout, in Woodsville’s 14-0 handling of Lisbon.
Luis Guzman, Agustin Gil Tricio, Jorge Trade, Fernando Gutierrez and Nick Wright were victorious in singles and Andres Burillo and Riku Momozawa won doubles, winning each match in straight sets while not allowing a point, as St. J topped Hartford 7-0.
Sofia Limoges won in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) as St. J bested Hartford 5-2.
