Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 31) And Thursday Schedule

Aug 31, 2022

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31 Girls SoccerProfile 6, Pittsburg-Canaan 0Boys SoccerProfile 5, Pittsburg-Canaan 1Field HockeyLittleton 4, Franklin 0——TOP PERFORMERSMya Brown and Evie Burger were hat-trick heroes, powering Profile to a 6-0 victory over visiting Pittsburg-Canaan. Lily Popesil stood tall in midfield with her vision and distribution.Alex Leslie scored twice in the second half while Adam Bell notched a goal and an assist in Profile's 5-1 triumph over Pittsburg-Canaan.Hailee Beane scored twice, Rebecca Colby added a goal and two assists and Angela D'Orazio scored and assisted in Littleton's 4-0 field hockey win over Franklin.—— 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1Girls SoccerColebrook at Littleton, 4Lisbon at Groveton, 4Boys SoccerColebrook at Littleton, 4Lisbon at Groveton, 4Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Hopkinton, 4N.H. GolfWhite Mountains at Hopkinton, 3:30Home meet at Littleton, 3:30Home meet at Woodsville, 4Boys Cross CountryWhite Mountains at Gilford, time TBD 