Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 14) And Thursday Schedule

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
Boys Basketball
Hazen 84, Randolph 33
Groveton 62, Pittsburg-Canaan 59
Girls Basketball
North Country 65, U-32 28
Blue Mountain 61, Rivendell 18
Groveton 49, Pittsburg-Canaan 16
Boys Hockey
Lyndon at St. J, ppd. TBD
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 3, Woodstock 2
Wrestling
Spaulding at St. J, 5:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Tyler Rivard had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals as defending champion Hazen opened its season with a rout of Randolph in the opening round of the Dave Morse Classic.
Alexandra Mosher scored twice, including the game-tying goal, and Isabel Gaudreau netted the winner as the Kingdom Blades rallied for three third-period goals in a two-minute span to stun Woodstock 3-2.
Marissa Kenison tallied 13 of her 15 points before the break and Delaney Whiting (12) and Paige Lambert combined for 23 points as Groveton rolled past the host Yellow Jackets.
Lauren Joy tallied 18 points and a team-high five assists and Jordan Alley collected 13 points, six boards and three steals in BMU’s 61-18 victory over Rivendell.
Ben Wheelock pumped in 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Kaden Cloutier delivered a line of 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as Groveton fought off PC 62-59.
Sabine Brueck scored 27 points, added 10 rebounds and played stifling defense in North Country’s 65-28 rout of U-32.
