Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 15) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
Boys Hoops
St. J 65, Brattleboro 42
Woodsville 53, Gorham 27
Colebrook 62, Profile 59
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen
Lamoille vs. Williamstown, 5:30; Randolph vs. Hazen, ppd. to Thursday
Girls Hoops
North Country 53, U-32 23
Woodsville 46, Gorham 28
Colebrook 54, Profile 20
Boys Hockey
Milton 4, Lyndon 2
Girls Hockey
Champlain Valley 2, Kingdom Blades 0
Wrestling
St. J at Spaulding, 7
ConVal, White Mountains at Campbell, 6
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Craftsbury, 2:30 (skate)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Mackenzie Kingsbury (12) and Maddie Roy (10) made double-figures scoring as Woodsville beat Gorham 46-28.
Fritz Hauser scored 18, including a breakaway dunk, while Sam Begin (15) and Cole Banks combined for 27 points in St. J’s 65-42 rout of Brattleboro.
Cam Tenney-Burt led a balanced effort with 14 points as defending champion Woodsville went to 3-0 with a rout of Gorham.
Cora Nadeau (15) and Sabine Brueck combined for 28 points to power defending champion North Country to a 53-23 victory over U-32.
Hall of Fame coach Buddy Trask earned coaching victory No. 600 after Colebrook rallied to beat Profile 62-59. The Dowse brothers, Kaiden (28) and Kolton, combined for 51 points in the win.
Ariana Lord collected 24 points, 11 blocks and seven assists to guide Colebrook’s 54-20 rout of Profile.
——
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Boys Hoops
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen
Lamoille vs. Williamstown, 5:30; Randolph vs. Hazen, 7
Girls Hoops
Rice at Lake Region, 7
Danville at Peoples, 7
Hazen at Oxbow, 7
Gymnastics
St. J at Randolph, 6
