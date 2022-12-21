Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 21) And Thursday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
Boys Basketball
Lyndon 56, U-32 45
North Country 57, Lake Region 17
Danville 55, Williamstown 37
Littleton 69, Woodsville 59
Profile 80, Colebrook 52
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30
Girls Basketball
Blue Mountain 64, Stowe 22
Littleton 39, Woodsville 34
Colebrook 37, Profile 19
Hazen 50, Vergennes 32
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 5
Boys Hockey
Colchester 3, Lyndon 0
St. J 3, Northfield 0
Girls Hockey
Hartford 2, Kingdom Blades 0
Wrestling
MMU at St. J, 5:30
Gymnastics
St. J at Middlebury, 5
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ryder Busto had a goal and an assist and Jack Lawson collected two assists as St. J hockey picked up its first win of the season — also first-year coach Jim Windrow’s first victory at SJA.
Andrew Joncas turned in 23 points and Arius Andrews hauled in 10 rebounds as Danville pounced on Williamstown 55-37.
Kayden Hoskins netted 20 points while Grady Hadlock pumped in as season-high 17 as Littleton toppled Woodsville 69-59 in an early-season battle of unbeatens and helping the Crusaders end the Enginners’ 35-game win streak.
Austin Wheeler delivered 22 points as Lyndon went to 2-0 on the season with a 56-45 victory over U-32.
Josh Robie pumped in 33 points and Alex Leslie contributed 16 as Profile blitzed Colebrook 80-52 to go to 5-0.
Ariana Lord had eight points and nine rebounds as Colebrook stayed undefeated with a 37-19 road win at Profile.
Addison Hadlock netted 12 points and Addison Pilgrim added 10 as Littleton stayed perfect with a 39-34 victory at Woodsville.
Jordan Alley collected 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals as the Blue Mountain motored past Stowe 64-22.
——
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
Boys Basketball
Oxbow at Hazen, 7
Moultonborough at Groveton 6:30
Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30
Girls Basketball
Rutland at St. J, 6:30
MMU Tourney Championships: North Country vs. Burr and Burton, 7
