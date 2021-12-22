Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 22) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Boys Hockey
Harwood 8, St. J 2
Lyndon at Hartford, canceled
Girls Hockey
Spaulding 6, Kingdom Blades 0
Boys Hoops
U-32 56, Lyndon 27
North Country 46, Lake Region 19
Williamstown 57, Danville 52
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30
White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
Lisbon 34, Lin-Wood 22
Hazen at Vergennes, ppd. to Jan. 17
Newfound at White Mountains, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Kaitlyn Clark collected 11 points and eight steals and Kendal Clark had nine points and 10 rebounds as Lisbon topped Lin-Wood 34-22.
——
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Girls Hoops
St. J at Rutland, 6:30
Enosburg at Lyndon, 6:30
Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 6
Lake Region at S. Burlington, 7
Danville at Northfield, 7
North Country at MMU tournament, 5:30
Boys Hoops
Hazen at Oxbow, 7
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 7
Wrestling
White Mountains at John Stark, 6
Gymnastics
Middlebury at St. J, noon
