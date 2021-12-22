Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 22) And Thursday Schedule
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Boys Hockey

Harwood 8, St. J 2

Lyndon at Hartford, canceled

Girls Hockey

Spaulding 6, Kingdom Blades 0

Boys Hoops

U-32 56, Lyndon 27

North Country 46, Lake Region 19

Williamstown 57, Danville 52

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 6:30

White Mountains at Newfound, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Lisbon 34, Lin-Wood 22

Hazen at Vergennes, ppd. to Jan. 17

Newfound at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

TOP PERFORMERS

Kaitlyn Clark collected 11 points and eight steals and Kendal Clark had nine points and 10 rebounds as Lisbon topped Lin-Wood 34-22.

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

Girls Hoops

St. J at Rutland, 6:30

Enosburg at Lyndon, 6:30

Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 6

Lake Region at S. Burlington, 7

Danville at Northfield, 7

North Country at MMU tournament, 5:30

Boys Hoops

Hazen at Oxbow, 7

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 7

Wrestling

White Mountains at John Stark, 6

Gymnastics

Middlebury at St. J, noon

