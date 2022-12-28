Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 28) And Thursday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
Boys Basketball
North Country 74, Lyndon 32
Harwood 78, Lake Region 40
Hazen 88, Enosburg 64
White River Valley 65, Danville 60
Groveton 55, Colebrook 38
Profile 84, Somersworth 60
Girls Basketball
Littleton 42, Colebrook 36
Boys Hockey
CVU 3, St. J 1
Lyndon 2, Spaulding 2
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 1, CVU/MMU 0
Wrestling
St. J at Middlebury Tournament, All Day
Nordic Skiing
Lyndon at Sleepy Hollow, 11
Indoor Track
St. J at UVM, 4
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Tyler Rivard erupted for 50 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and four steals while breaking Hazen’s single game scoring record during an 88-64 win over Enosburg.
Cooper Brueck (16 points) and Haidin Chilafoux teamed up for 30 points in North Country’s 74-32 handling of Lyndon.
Alex Leslie netted 32 points for the second straight game and Josh Robie added 26 in Profile’s 84-60 exhibition win against Somersworth.
Ben Wheelock registered 17 points and five rebounds and Kaden Cloutier had 10 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals as Groveton bested Colebrook 55-38 at the Groveton Holiday Tournament.
Lauryn Corrigan scored 14 and Addison Pilgrim tallied 13 to lead Littleton to a 42-36 victory over Colebrook in the Groveton Holiday Tournament championship.
Morgan Rivard’s first period goal was the difference maker as the Kingdom Blades nipped CVU/MMU 1-0.
