Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 29) And Thursday Schedule
Lyndon knocks off visiting North Country 43-18 in a Division II girls hoops clash at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

WEDNESDAY DEC. 29

Boys Hoops

St. J 45, Champlain Valley 39

Hazen 45, Enosburg 43

Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. to Jan. 10

Boys Hockey

Lyndon 6, Spaulding 2

St. J at U-32, ppd. TBD

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades 6, Missisquoi 3

Gymnastics

St. J 128.55, Montpelier 123.35

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J

Wrestling

St. J at Middlebury Quad Dual, 12:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

St. J sophomore Brooke White won the girls shot put with a personal-best throw of 29 feet, 11.75 inches during the second of four weight-throw competitions inside the SJA Field House.

Clara Andre netted four goals and an assist as the Kingdom Blades toppled Missisquoi 6-3 for their first hockey win of the season.

Nick Matteis tallied three goals, Alex Giroux added two more and Logan Miller saved 33 shots as Lyndon hockey toppled Spaulding 6-2.

Fritz Hauser scored 15 and Murphy Young added 12 as St. Johnsbury fought off visiting Champlain Valley for a 45-39 Metro Division win.

——

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Girls Hoops

Lyndon at U-32, 7

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30

Spaulding at Lake Region, 7

Williamstown at Danville, 7:30

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7

Boys Hoops

Danville at Winooski, 7:30

North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 7

Indoor Track

Meet No. 3 at UVM, 8:45 a.m.

