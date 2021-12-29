Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 29) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
WEDNESDAY DEC. 29
Boys Hoops
St. J 45, Champlain Valley 39
Hazen 45, Enosburg 43
Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. to Jan. 10
Boys Hockey
Lyndon 6, Spaulding 2
St. J at U-32, ppd. TBD
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 6, Missisquoi 3
Gymnastics
St. J 128.55, Montpelier 123.35
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J
Wrestling
St. J at Middlebury Quad Dual, 12:30
TOP PERFORMERS
St. J sophomore Brooke White won the girls shot put with a personal-best throw of 29 feet, 11.75 inches during the second of four weight-throw competitions inside the SJA Field House.
Clara Andre netted four goals and an assist as the Kingdom Blades toppled Missisquoi 6-3 for their first hockey win of the season.
Nick Matteis tallied three goals, Alex Giroux added two more and Logan Miller saved 33 shots as Lyndon hockey toppled Spaulding 6-2.
Fritz Hauser scored 15 and Murphy Young added 12 as St. Johnsbury fought off visiting Champlain Valley for a 45-39 Metro Division win.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Girls Hoops
Lyndon at U-32, 7
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 6:30
Spaulding at Lake Region, 7
Williamstown at Danville, 7:30
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7
Boys Hoops
Danville at Winooski, 7:30
North Country at Mt. Mansfield, 7
Indoor Track
Meet No. 3 at UVM, 8:45 a.m.
