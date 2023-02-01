Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 1) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Boys Basketball
Lyndon 60, Lamoile 55, OT
Montpelier 69, Lake Region 43
Spaulding 55, Hazen 43
Danville 53, Stowe 43
Blue Mountain 60, Richford 55, OT
Lin-Wood 74, Lisbon 15
Littleton 66, Profile 59
Woodsville 51, Groveton 37
Girls Basketball
North Country 47, Vergennes 21
Lisbon 47, Lin-Wood 41
Littleton 37, Profile 24
Groveton 34, Woodsville 31
Boys Hockey
Lyndon 4, St. J 3
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 6, Brattleboro 0
Wrestling
St. J at Vergennes, 5:30
Alpine Skiing
Littleton, Profile at Kanc Classic, 5:30
Nordic Skiing
Profile at White Mountains, 3
Snowboarding
Lake Region at Stowe Mountain, 10
Unified Basketball
White Mountains at Kennett, 3
TOP PERFORMERS
Ella Horsch, Addison Hadlock and Addison Pilgrim all had seven points as Littleton slipped past Profile 37-24.
Kayden Hoskins had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Grady Hadlock collected 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Dre Akins finished with six points, 10 assists and five boards as Littleton fought off Profile again 66-59 to push their perfect record to 14-0.
Landon Kingsbury pumped in 17 points and Cam Davidson added 11 as Woodsville toppled Groveton 51-37.
Austin Wheeler poured in 28 points and Wyatt Mason added 13 in Lyndon’s 60-55 overtime thriller at Lamoille.
Andrew Joncas drained six three-pointers on his way to 25 points as Danville rallied late to beat Stowe 53-43.
Evan Dennis dropped in 18 points, Kason Blood registered 15 and Ricky Fennimore scored 13 as Blue Mountain pulled off a 60-55 overtime victory in Richford.
Cora Nadeau (16) and Sabine Brueck teamed up for 30 points as North Country clipped Vergennes 47-21.
Marissa Kenison notched 18 points as Groveton survived a scare from Woodsville, escaping with a 34-31 win to remain unbeaten.
Kaitlyn Clark supplied 28 points and six rebounds and Arya Kimball added 11 points and four rebounds in Lisbon’s dramatic 47-41 defeat of Lin-Wood.
Ella Blaise and Gabrielle Griffith each scored twice as the Blades rolled by Brattleboro 6-0.
Quinn Goff placed first and Elliot Goff finished second to lead the North Country boys to a first place finish in a snowboarding giant slalom race at Stowe.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Boys Basketball
St. J at Colchester, 6:30
North Country at Mt. Abraham, 7
Moultonborough at Profile, 6:30
Girls Basketball
Spaulding at Lyndon, 6:30
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
Hazen at Blue Mountain, 7
Stowe at Danville, 7:30
Moultonborough at Profile, 5
