Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 15) And Thursday Schedule

Gabi Young celebrates the opening tally with goal-scorer Ella Blaise during the Kingdom Blades' 7-2 win over Hartford in Division II girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Blaise scored five goals while Young added a goal and three assists in the win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15
Boys Basketball
Thetford 52, Lyndon 46
Peoples 60, Lake Region 45
Hazen 63, Lamoille 52
Danville 74, Twinfield 41
Winooski 77, Blue Mountain 50
Girls Basketball
St. J 56, Essex 43
Blue Mountain 72, Winooski 29
Boys Hockey
St. J 4, Northfield 1
Lyndon 6, Woodstock 2
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 4, U-32 3, OT
Alpine Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Smuggs
Snowboarding
Lake Region at Stowe Mountain, 10
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Jordan Alley collected 17 points and seven rebounds and Kyra Nelson tallied 11 points, eight boards and five steals in Blue Mountain’s 72-29 victory over Winooski.
Cassidy Kittredge scored a game-high 19 points and Kaylee Weaver had eight of her 10 points in the fourth as St. J pulled away from Essex 56-43 to lock up the No. 3 seed in Division I.
Gabi Young scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, Ella Blaise had a goal and two assists, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere netted a game-tying slapshot and Sarah Tanner produced 21 saves as the Kingdom Blades pulled off a come-from-behind 4-3 victory to beat U-32.
Tyler Rivard notched a 30-point, 18-rebound double-double and Brendan Moodie scored all 12 of his points via the three-ball as Hazen outlasted Lamoille 63-52.
Christian Young netted 21 points, Andrew Joncas scored 14 and Danville topped Twinfield 74-41.
Adam Dusek (assist) and Griffin Goodhue each netted a pair and Alex Giroux supplied a goal and two assists in Lyndon’s 6-2 win at Woodstock.
Quinn Goff took home first in boys giant slalom and Willow Clements was the top finisher in girls slopestyle as North Country won three out of four snowboarding events at Stowe Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.